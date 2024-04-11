Ice Spice is Making Her Acting Debut Alongside an Iconic Hollywood Legend

Watch out world: Ice Spice is coming to a theater near you, and she's bringing some Hollywood icons with her.



According to an exclusive report from Variety, the rapper will make her big-screen debut alongside acting legend Denzel Washington in the upcoming Spike Lee film High and Low. Entertainment Weekly has since confirmed Variety's initial report.

For the uninitiated, the film is a remake of the classic 1963 Japanese crime-thriller, directed by Akira Kurosawa. The movie centers around a wealthy industrialist whose family becomes the target of a ruthless kidnapper. Ice Spice is reportedly making a cameo in Lee's English-language interpretation of the original.

According to Variety, the “Munch (Feelin’ U)" performer has already started filming.

Ice Spice attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a recent interview with Vogue, Ice Spice—born Isis Gaston—opened up about the work ethic she established for herself as a college student that made it possible for her to break through and into the music industry.

"I definitely have a natural hustle and a drive to want to be successful, and be able to take care of myself and depend on myself,” she told the publication at the time. “I did work really hard to get to where I am now, and I still am working really hard, every day."

And in a 2023 interview with Harpers Bazaar, the Bronx native said that at 23 years of age she is "still growing up."

"I feel like I’m constantly evolving while still staying true to myself," she added, going on to say that “I’ve always been a baddie, and I’ve always been infatuated with other baddies, so I wanted to emulate that and make other people feel that way, too.”

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ice Spice attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In April 2023, during an interview with Billboard, Ice Spice shared her desire to one day dip her toes in the acting pool, but at the time cautioned that she wouldn't be starring in a feature film anytime soon.

"Right now, I’m focused on music,” she told the publication at the time. “I’m still learning a lot, to be honest. But I’m so happy I’ve put in that time and that work—because it’s paying off.”

The rapper also admitted that “it’s been less than a year of me being famous, so it is definitely an adjustment,” before going on to say that she certainly "manifested being famous."



Looks like an even higher level of fame is potentially in her future.