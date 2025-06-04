Dakota Johnson's highly-anticipated romantic drama, Materialists, is just days away from hitting theaters. The actor's schedule before its June 13 release will likely be flooded with screenings, red carpets, and glamorous designer gowns styled by Kate Young. But this week, Johnson is sticking to her capsule wardrobe and Adidas collection.

The L.A. native is currently based in New York City for the rest of her Materialists press tour, where she's time for dinners with Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lawrence, as well as a few solo strolls, between promo events. On June 3, the A-lister was spotted taking some me-time while continuing her sneaker streak. Instead of her signature Adidas Sambas or her new Nike V2k Runners, she boarded the Adidas Taekwondo bandwagon in cow-print trainers. Perhaps Lawrence encouraged her to give them a go: her close friend owns the minimal, streamlined style in minimalist black and white. But Johnson wanted to level up from her friend's under-$100 style: her relatively luxury version, retailing for $120, comes complete with dyed cow hair, a split rubber sole, and slip-on uppers in lieu of laces.

Dakota Johnson sports cow-print Adidas Taekwondo sneakers with a The Row trench coat. (Image credit: Backgrid)

It wouldn't be a proper Johnson look without at least one piece from The Row. The 35-year-old chose the label's khaki trench coat made of soft cashmere and cotton. (Like most staples from the label, her exact topper is sold-out—but its black counterpart is still available online.) She buttoned up the calf-length coat completely, hiding her white T-shirt and mid-wash jeans underneath.

On the accessories front, Johnson tapped into the celeb-approved clutch trend with Ferragamo's Hug Soft Crossbody Bag in black. Tracee Ellis Ross recently purchased the same style, while Keke Palmer and Mikey Madison opted for flashier finishes, including metallic gold and sequin burgundy, respectively.

In true Johnson fashion, she accessorized with minimal jewelry: just chunky gold rings. To finish, the style muse popped on oval-shaped sunglasses with orange-tinted lenses.

Dakota Johnson pairs her The Row trench coat with orange-tinted sunglasses. (Image credit: Backgrid)

To no surprise, Johnson's sneaker collection is on its way to Lawrence-level status. It gets more designer-heavy by the day. So the question remains: Will she copy and paste Lawrence's Mary Jane sneakers next?