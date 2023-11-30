Not Long After Speaking Up About Sister Britney, Jamie Lynn Spears Quits ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here’

Jamie Lynn Spears, who has been incredibly candid on the U.K. reality show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here (including about her older sister Britney), is no longer a part of the show, citing “medical grounds,” People reports.

Spears left the show yesterday, which is filmed in Australia, and her fellow teammates have been informed that she won’t be returning. Her last appearance on the show was last night’s episode that aired in the U.K.

“Jamie Lynn Spears has left on medical grounds,” a spokesperson for ITV said. “She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded with her fellow celebrities.”

Her exit comes not long after she spoke openly about her older sister, saying that she’s the one person in Britney’s life who has “never taken anything from her,” that the two had a “complicated upbringing,” and that if Britney had her way, “she’d probably be like, ‘Y’all get her [Jamie Lynn] out of there, right now!’”

Spears herself addressed her departure on Instagram : “I can’t wait to share with y’all everything about this once in a lifetime experience, but I don’t even know where to start when trying to describe what an incredibly special time and place I had with some of the absolute best humans I have ever met and consider family now,” she wrote. “THANK YALL for welcoming me into your living rooms night after night, and for supporting me through all the highs and lows. I’m am [sic] so grateful for this show, and all of the wonderful people apart of it! I will be taking some time to recover, and spend time with my family, but looking forward to sharing all about my journey on @imacelebrity with everyone! LOVE YALLLL.”

Spears had expressed homesickness on the show, which pushes celebrity contestants to the limit. “I am absolutely frightened of everything,” Spears said ahead of the season 23 premiere, per an ITV press release . She said she was “wildly excited and nervous” about going on the show and was ready to show who she really is: “There is literally every misconception you can have on a person about me, so I don’t take any of it seriously,” she said.

Her reality show turn comes not long after she appeared on another reality show of sorts—Dancing with the Stars, from where she was eliminated in mid-October.