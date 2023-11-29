Jennifer Aniston is sharing the love for Matthew Perry a month after his tragic passing.
On Nov. 28, the Morning Show star asked fans to donate to Perry's newly established foundation via Instagram Stories, writing, "For #GivingTuesday please join me and Matty's family in supporting his foundation - which is working to help those suffering with addiction"
She added, "He would have been grateful for the love," and shared a quote of Perry's that read, "Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down."
After Perry's passing, Aniston shared a heartbreaking message about what her Friends costar meant to her.
"Oh boy this one has cut deep...," she wrote on Instagram.
"Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before."
She continued, "He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be."
Aniston concluded, "Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying 'could you BE any crazier?'
"Rest little brother.
"You always made my day…"
A post shared by Jennifer Aniston
A photo posted by jenniferaniston on
In 2022, Perry told Diane Sawyer that Aniston was always incredibly supportive towards him.
"She was the one that reached out the most," he said. "You know, I'm really grateful to her for that."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
