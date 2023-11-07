Jennifer Aniston is Struggling After the Death of “Friends” Costar Matthew Perry, As His Loss Has “Completely Knocked Her Off Her Feet”

Anyone who has grieved knows that life will never go back to “normal” after losing someone you love—that, from now on, it will only ever be the “new normal.” Grief is a process, and it’s often permanent; this goes for family, friends, pets, anyone who is loved. Jennifer Aniston is, per Page Six, deeply grieving her friend Matthew Perry, who died at age 54 on October 28. The outlet reports that she is “struggling” after his unexpected death, and that the loss has “completely knocked her off her feet.”
Of his five Friends costars—all of whom Perry was close to—he has said Aniston was the most there for him during his 25-year battle with addiction. Perry’s five costars—Aniston, as well as Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer—were all there to lay Perry to rest at his funeral last Friday, held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in L.A., just minutes away from the Warner Bros. studio where they filmed Friends for 10 years. Page Six spoke to a source who said that “Out of the remaining five, Jen and Courteney are reeling the most, and Jen is probably the one who is struggling most acutely.”
One year ago, in November 2022, Aniston mourned the death of her father, John Aniston (of Days of Our Lives fame), who died at age 89. At the time of his passing, she called her father “one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew.”
Perry’s death is “a second massive loss in less than a year, with the one-year anniversary of her dad’s death just around the corner,” they said. “She still hasn’t fully regained her footing from that, and now this has just completely knocked her off her feet. She is trying to regroup and recover but it’s been a completely devastating blow.”
Aniston previously broke down in tears in a 2004 interview at the prospect of losing Perry, and of their friendship, “She was the one that reached out the most,” Perry said in an October 2022 interview with Diane Sawyer. “You know, I’m really grateful to her for that.” Perry also said that it was Aniston who initially confronted him on the Friends set when his addiction became evident to his costars.
Of her father’s death, Aniston opened up to The Wall Street Journal, revealing that “I feel closer to him now than I did almost when he was alive,” she said. “I feel like he’s everywhere. I really do.”
We hope the same goes for Perry. Sending our continued love to all.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Here Are the Highlights From the 2023 CFDA Awards
Andy Sachs—I mean—Anne Hathaway hosted this year's event.
By Jewel Elizabeth
-
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Beauty Deals You Need on Your Radar
Huge discounts on brands from Laneige to Tan Luxe.
By Samantha Holender
-
Anne Hathaway's Perfect Beachy Waves at the 2023 CFDA Awards Are Courtesy of This Volume-Boosting Mousse
We have the full breakdown on her hair and makeup.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Matthew Perry Blocked Chandler Cheating on Monica Storyline on 'Friends'
Thank goodness.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Before His Death, Matthew Perry Had Plans to Open a Foundation for Substance Abuse Treatment to Help Those Struggling
He had already turned his Malibu beach home into a men’s sober living facility called Perry House.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Rumor About Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ Costar Lisa Kudrow Adopting His Dog Isn’t True
…and there’s a pretty clear-cut reason why.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Matthew Perry: 'Friends' Castmates Release a Joint Statement on Actor's Death
They're devastated.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Devastated Five Remaining ‘Friends’ Cast Members Are “Reeling from the Loss of Their Brother” Matthew Perry
“They were together through the best of times and worst of times.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Self-Disclosed “‘Friends’ Fanatic” Prince Harry Always Called Himself a Chandler Bing—Played by the Late Matthew Perry
Harry opened up about his love of the show and his affinity for Perry’s character in his memoir, ‘Spare.’
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Sarah Ferguson, Who Once Cameo'd on 'Friends,' Shares Moving Tribute to Matthew Perry
She recalled the impression he made on her.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Charlie Puth Led a Concert Audience in Singing "I'll Be There for You" in Honor of Matthew Perry
An incredibly moving moment.
By Iris Goldsztajn