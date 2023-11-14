Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox Speak Out About ‘Friends’ Costar Matthew Perry Over Two Weeks After His Death

Two of Matthew Perry’s five Friends castmates have spoken out about his death just over two weeks after Perry was found dead at his L.A. home at just 54 years old.

Matt LeBlanc , who played Joey Tribbiani to Perry’s Chandler Bing, wrote on Instagram “Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

Joey, LeBlanc’s character, and Chandler were best friends on the show and even roommates for a time. Chandler married Courteney Cox ’s character, Monica Geller, and Cox herself released a statement to Instagram not long after LeBlanc did so.

“I am grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” she wrote. “When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites. To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story.” Adding a photo from 2001, she continued, “In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”

Though LeBlanc and Cox released individual statements, the five collectively—LeBlanc, Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer—released a statement shortly after his death on October 28: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew,” it read. “We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

In addition to the joint statement, all five of Perry’s castmates attended his funeral on November 3 in L.A.