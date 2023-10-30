Matthew Perry Once Shared How "Grateful" He Was for Jennifer Aniston Checking in on Him After 'Friends'

Matthew Perry tragically passed away this weekend at the age of 54.

Best known and beloved for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the classic sitcom Friends, Perry is being mourned by costars and creators of the show alike, with the official Instagram account for the show writing, "We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans."

Though the other five "Friends" refrained from posting personal tributes to the actor, it's clear that they will be privately devastated by the awful news of his passing.

While Perry apparently didn't stay too closely in touch with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, he once told Diane Sawyer that Aniston made sure to check in on him after the show ended—knowing that Perry was dealing with a decades-long battle with addiction.

"She was the one that reached out the most," the actor told Sawyer in 2022 (via People). "You know, I'm really grateful to her for that."

Perry detailed his struggle with both prescription and non-prescription drugs as well as alcohol in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

Back in 2021, Perry beautifully explained the lasting bond he and his costars developed during the Friends reunion special.

"The best way that I can describe it is after the show was over, at a party or any kind of social gathering, if one of us bumped into each other, that was it. That was the end of the night. You just sat with the person all night long and that was it," he said (via People).

"You apologized to the people you were with, but they had to understand you had met somebody special to you and you were going to talk to that person for the rest of the night. And that’s the way it worked."