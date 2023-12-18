Jennifer Lopez Took the Stage to Perform at Her and Ben Affleck’s Celebrity Packed Christmas Party

Amidst her festive gold Christmas décor, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck welcomed a star-studded crowd into their home on Saturday night, Page Six reports—and attendees were even treated to a mini-performance from Lopez herself, clad in a glittering green strapless gown.
The outlet reports that, at least to our knowledge, none of Lopez’s original tracks made the setlist; instead, it was Christmas all the way with tunes like “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Jingle Bells,” and more Christmas carols—or at least that’s what we can gather from Instagram videos shared by those that were there. “Everybody, sing,” Lopez encouraged her guests, as she sang into a microphone. (Maybe we’ll see a Christmas album from the multihyphenate next year?)
Both Lopez and Affleck were in “good spirits” playing host, People reported. A guest in attendance told the outlet “They threw a really fun party,” and added that some of the boldfaced names in attendance included Margot Robbie, Michael B. Jordan, Lily Rabe, and Casey Affleck. “The kids were all there dancing and having a great time,” they added, noting that Affleck’s daughter Violet and Lopez’s twins Emme and Max were “especially” into the music. (Affleck’s other two children, Seraphina and Samuel, were also there.)
Though this is not the couple’s first married Christmas—that was last year, when they sang a duet at their holiday party of John Legend’s “By Christmas Eve”—this is their first Christmas in their Beverly Hills home, which they moved into this past spring. The $61 million property boasts 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, and an outdoor sports complex with basketball and pickleball facilities. (So, yeah, guests didn’t likely have to wait in line to use the facilities at this soiree.)
Though she was seen singing in a green gown, Lopez apparently completed the Christmas color trifecta of gold, green, and red by starting the night in a long, festive red dress before changing into the green sequined gown later in the evening, People reports.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
