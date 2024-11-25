Jennifer Lopez Says Canceling Her Tour "Was the Best Thing I've Ever Done"

"It's not like me to do that."

A headshot of Jennifer Lopez wearing a beaded halter dress waving at the camera
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Contino
in News

Jennifer Lopez hasn't had the easiest 2024 amid her divorce from Ben Affleck, but she got real about her canceled tour—and got an emotional surprise from a fan—during a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

J.Lo sat down with the legendary BBC chat show host earlier this month, revealing that although it was difficult to disappoint her fans, she felt that she made the right choice in canceling her summer tour.

"You know, I decided to take the summer off and be home with the kids, and it was the best thing I think I've ever done," the pop star said. "It's not like me to do that and I always—when it comes up I like to apologize to the fans because I know a lot of them were coming out."

The "Let's Get Loud" singer was scheduled to kick off her first show on June 26, but she sent a message in her On The JLo newsletter in late May announcing that the tour was off.

Jennifer Lopez Gets An Emotional Surprise | The Graham Norton Show - YouTube Jennifer Lopez Gets An Emotional Surprise | The Graham Norton Show - YouTube
"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," she wrote at the time. "Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again."

Instead of touring, J.Lo spent a stylish summer in the Hamptons, squeezing in plenty of family time with her twins Emme and Max along with Affleck's daughter, Violet.

During her appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Lopez shared a "very touching" interaction she had with one concert-goer. Recalling meeting a fan outside her London hotel, the actress said one man exclaimed, "Oh I had tickets to go see you!"

"I was like, 'I'm so sorry,'" Lopez said, adding the fan replied, "Don't say sorry, we love you." J.Lo admitted that the interaction made her cry, and seconds later she got a surprise when the very same fan shouted out from the audience.

"Was that you? Oh my God!" she exclaimed, jumping up from the couch where she sat with her Unstoppable co-star Jharrel Jerome as well as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kate Winslet, Lucy Liu and singer Celeste.

Jennifer Lopez hugging a fan on the set of the Graham Norton Show as Graham Norton, Dwayne Johnson and Lucy Liu smile and clap behind her

Lopez shared an emotional moment with a fan on The Graham Norton Show.

(Image credit: BBC/The Graham Norton Show)

Lopez, who was visibly moved during the interaction, gave the man a tight hug. "I got in the car and literally cried. Honestly, it was very hard for me to cancel. I've never done that before," she said as she squeezed the fan's hand.

"No, I understand, we understand. JLovers, we understand!" he said.

Even Kate Winslet teared up during the moment, grabbing a tissue. Meanwhile, Norton quipped, "By the way, if youre watching this thinking we staged that, we really didnt."

As for Lopez's difficult 2024, it seems she has plans for a major comeback in 2025. "She wants next year to be her best year ever to show the world her crummy love life did not get her down. She will rise," a source told the Daily Mail.

