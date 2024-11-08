Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Ready to Date New People After Their Divorce?

Never say never!

Ben Affleck wearing a black suit jacket and white shirt standing next to Jennifer Lopez who is smiling at him
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have only begun their divorce proceedings in the past few weeks, but could it be that they're ready to move on and date again in the near future?

According to one source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, "Ben has other priorities that are more important, but he's open to it."

Some of Affleck's priorities right now include working on his various projects According to iMDb, he has a whopping nine upcoming movies he's working on as a producer.

Another of his projects? Unstoppable, a movie he produced with his friend and collaborator Matt Damon, which stars Lopez and will be released on Dec. 6.

Speaking about his ex-wife's performance in the film in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Affleck said, "Jennifer is spectacular," and added, "[This movie] is another one that we're really, really proud of."

Asked to weigh in on Affleck's producing skills, Lopez dodged it slightly, telling one reporter, "I would describe all of the cast and everybody behind the scenes as spectacular and wonderful."

Meanwhile, per ET's source, "Jen's friends and family ... want to see her get out there again and finally get her happily ever after."

Lopez hasn't had the best luck in love: She's been engaged six times and married four. Speaking to Nikki Glaser for Interview recently, the popstar explained that she doesn't regret her relationship with Affleck—nor her previous ill-fated romances—because of what they taught her.

"Not one second," she said. "That doesn’t mean it didn’t almost take me out for good. It almost did. But now, on the other side of it, I think to myself, 'F**k, that is exactly what I needed. Thank you, god. I’m sorry it took me so long. I’m sorry that you had to do this to me so many times. I should have learned it two or three times ago. I get it. You had to hit me really hard over the head with a f**king sledgehammer. You dropped the house on me. Don’t have to do it again.'"

Lopez and Affleck were married between 2022 and 2024, having rekindled their early 2000s romance in 2021.

