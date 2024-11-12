Jennifer Lopez Secretly Brought Her Kid Emme to the 'Wicked' Premiere

Jennifer Lopez made a jaw-dropping entrance at the Wicked premiere in Los Angeles over the weekend, and appeared to have arrived sans date.

But via a selfie posted to her Instagram Story on Nov. 11, Lopez revealed that she had in fact snuck in her child Emme Muñiz, 16, to watch the highly anticipated movie starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

The "On the Floor" singer shared a sweet selfie of herself and Emme in the theater, and wrote, "Wicked!! We loooved it" followed by a green heart, a witch, a fairy, and a pink heart emoji.

Jennifer Lopez watches Wicked with her kid Emme in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez / Instagram)

Lopez arrived at the exclusive event in what can only be described as a revenge dress worthy of one Princess Diana: Styled by her longtime team Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, the JLo Beauty founder wore a stunning gown by Zuhair Murad with intricate bead embellishments and strategically placed cutouts.

She accessorized with jewelry by Sabyasachi, and finished the look with sky-high strappy sandals and a silver clutch bag.

Jennifer Lopez shows off her jaw-dropping look at the Wicked premiere on Nov. 9. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez, who shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, has been making headlines over the last few months amid her highly publicized divorce from Ben Affleck.

The Hustlers star filed for divorce from the Gone Girl actor on Aug. 20, i.e. their second wedding anniversary.

Still, things appear to be friendly between the now-exes, given they've peacefully been working together on the upcoming movie Unstoppable. Affleck recently described Lopez' performance in that film as "spectacular," which isn't typically a word one uses for someone they hate.

As for Wicked, it's been a really, really long time coming, but it finally hits theaters for the rest of us mortals on Nov. 22. Phew!

Wicked - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On