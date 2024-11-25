Jennifer Garner Is Reportedly Ready to Cut Ties With Jennifer Lopez, Unless Their Kids Are Involved

At one time, Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez, and Ben Affleck appeared to be building a loving, blended family together. Unfortunately, those days seem to have ended, according to a new report.

After Lopez married Garner's ex-husband Affleck in July 2022, the Alias star reportedly became an unexpected "ally" to the "Marry Me" singer. However, a source has now claimed that Garner is distancing herself from the Atlas star, unless they need to communicate about their kids.

Speaking to DailyMail.com, a source alleged, "Jen [Garner] no longer wishes to have communication with J.Lo unless it is do with the kids."

The source continued, "Her friends feel she shouldn't have allowed herself to get so involved in helping J.Lo to fix her marriage to Ben."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The source also suggested that Garner and Lopez's shared history with Affleck may be contributing to the decision. "Especially considering [Garner] felt pitted against J.Lo at times during their own marriage," the source alleged. "[Garner] is too nice and truly wanted to help, so she tried."

Affleck and Garner's daughter, Violet, has stayed in contact with J.Lo and her sister, Lynda Lopez, since the split. Lynda even raised some eyebrows when she visited Violet at Yale University this fall.

"J.Lo getting close to Violet felt odd to [Garner] and then Lynda popping up at Violet’s school," the source told DailyMail.com. "[Garner]'s loyalty is to the father of her kids—Ben—and their children. Because they love J.Lo."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In spite of her own feelings on the matter, Garner will reportedly remained tight-lipped around her kids. "[Garner] would never badmouth [Lopez] or speak negatively about her," the source alleged.

Ultimately, Garner apparently has veto regarding whether her children can see Lopez or not. "Everyone knows that if J.Lo wanted to spend time with her children aside from Violet, it would have to go through [Garner]," the source claimed.