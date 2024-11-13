Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley Are "So Happy" as Brand-New Parents

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are having the time of their life as new parents.

"They waited a long time to get pregnant, so it was almost unbelievable when the baby actually arrived," one source has told People. "They’ve both been settling into being parents."

According to the insider, Robbie and Ackerley are loving this opportunity to slow down and nest with their little one. "They’re homebodies so it’s been lovely to spend the time just them, at home with him," the source added. "They’re so happy."

Margot Robbie shows off her baby bump on the red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

News first broke that the Barbie star was expecting her first child this past July.

Robbie and Ackerley got married in 2016, and the I, Tonya actress has previously been open about the incredible pressure she felt from others to immediately have a child. "I got married, and the first question in almost every interview is, 'Babies? When are you having one?'" she told Radio Times in 2019. "I'm so angry that there's this social contract. You're married, now have a baby. Don't presume. I'll do what I'm going to do."

In the end, the timing worked out perfectly, with one source reporting in October that Robbie "absolutely [couldn't] wait" for her baby's arrival.

After the actress served some stunning maternity looks over the few weeks before the little boy was born, news broke last week that Robbie and Ackerley's son had arrived on Nov. 2, with People confirming the news at the time.

When Robbie's pregnancy news surfaced, the Daily Mail unearthed a 2016 interview the actress gave to Sunday Style in which she revealed, "I want tons of children! Well, maybe not too many. I grew up in a family of four [kids], so that sounds like a good number."

Margot Robbie has previously opened up about wanting several children with husband Tom Ackerley. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the meantime, Robbie has a bunch of film projects in the making: two as an actress, and seven as a producer, per iMDb. Among these upcoming projects is Wuthering Heights, directed by Emerald Fennell, a film whose casting of Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff caused a ton of controversy when it was first reported. It is currently in pre-production, with shooting set to begin in 2025.