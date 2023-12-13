Jennifer Lopez Is Dreaming of a Gold Christmas In Recently Released Christmas Décor Photos

Jennifer Lopez took us inside the $61 million home she shares with husband Ben Affleck and gave us a look at her gold-themed Christmas tree with a series of photos on Instagram—including the multihyphenate herself posing in front of the evergreen.

We know Lopez takes decorating for Christmas seriously—last year’s Christmas theme was “hummingbird,” if you’ll remember—and this year’s tree is adorned with a variety of gold ornaments (in keeping with the gold theme), frosty pinecones, and warm-toned string lights. Per People, the color scheme from last year was resurrected at the base of the towering tree and presents wrapped in gold paper and decorated with pinecones sit underneath it. “Like the presents, which perfectly complemented the spruce’s color-coordinated décor, the actress also matched her tree in a warm, metallic ensemble—down to her shoes,” the outlet reports.

After a long house hunt, Lopez and Affleck purchased their home together this spring, The Wall Street Journal reported at the time. The mansion boasts 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, and an outdoor sports complex with basketball and pickleball facilities. Lopez put her Bel Air mansion on the market for $42.5 million this past February, and Affleck put his Pacific Palisades home on the market for $30 million earlier this year, as well (August, specifically). Lopez’s former home featured a home theater that was lined with posters from both Lopez and Affleck’s movies, as one does when they are movie stars, we suppose.

Last year, for their first Christmas as a married couple (they wed over the summer of 2022), Lopez wrote a sweet message about their blended family, along with announcing the “hummingbird” theme. (Lopez is mom to twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony; Affleck shares Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel with ex Jennifer Garner.) “I decided this year that the hummingbird would be a perfect theme,” Lopez wrote in her “On the JLo” newsletter. “We have blended families, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and triple the chaos!!” 

The theme featured teal ornaments and hummingbirds in both gold and silver. “To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love,” Lopez wrote. “They’re also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet, and smell the roses. I identify with them, but more than anything, whenever I see one, I feel like it’s a sign from God that everything is going to be okay.”

