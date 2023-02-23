Jennifer Love Hewitt Admitted She's "Sometimes Insecure About Aging"

These days, it seems like female celebrities are talking a lot more openly about their experiences of aging—and it feels incredibly empowering in a society that so often still shames women at the first sign of a fine line.

Jennifer Love Hewitt is the latest actress to get candid about the insecurity she sometimes feels now that she's in her forties.

"Woke up at 4am and was 44!" the Ghost Whisperer star wrote on Instagram alongside a beautiful makeup-free selfie.

"I am deeply grateful, blessed, happy, sometimes insecure about aging, a mom of three incredible babies, married to the most handsome and awesome man, and really excited to see what this year has for us.

"I feel magic in the air and I love magic. Off to work… thank you mom for giving me life. I miss you so much. Gonna get my job done and my birthday cheers on later. Ps Atticus got up way too early and sang me happy birthday! My heart melted. Now go have a great day everyone. It’s my birthday you have to do it!"

Love Hewitt married husband Brian Hallisay in 2013, and the two share daughter Autumn, 9, and sons Atticus, 7, and Aidan, 1.

A post shared by Jennifer Love Hewitt (@jenniferlovehewitt) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Other amazing celebs who have shared their thoughts on aging recently include Renée Zellweger, who said she loved turning 50, and Drew Barrymore, who said, "I think men just need to let women know aging is safe and awesome."

Meanwhile, Sarah Jessica Parker dropped the proverbial mic in a recent interview: "I don't see the point of trying to suspend time," she said.

"Of course, I do care about my appearance from time to time and I do want to look presentable when it's appropriate. But in any case, I really can't do much about what people think of my appearance." Too right.