Jennifer Love Hewitt Admitted She's "Sometimes Insecure About Aging"

These days, it seems like female celebrities are talking a lot more openly about their experiences of aging—and it feels incredibly empowering in a society that so often still shames women at the first sign of a fine line.
Jennifer Love Hewitt is the latest actress to get candid about the insecurity she sometimes feels now that she's in her forties.
"Woke up at 4am and was 44!" the Ghost Whisperer star wrote on Instagram alongside a beautiful makeup-free selfie.
"I am deeply grateful, blessed, happy, sometimes insecure about aging, a mom of three incredible babies, married to the most handsome and awesome man, and really excited to see what this year has for us.
"I feel magic in the air and I love magic. Off to work… thank you mom for giving me life. I miss you so much. Gonna get my job done and my birthday cheers on later. Ps Atticus got up way too early and sang me happy birthday! My heart melted. Now go have a great day everyone. It’s my birthday you have to do it!"
Love Hewitt married husband Brian Hallisay in 2013, and the two share daughter Autumn, 9, and sons Atticus, 7, and Aidan, 1.
A post shared by Jennifer Love Hewitt (@jenniferlovehewitt) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Other amazing celebs who have shared their thoughts on aging recently include Renée Zellweger, who said she loved turning 50, and Drew Barrymore, who said, "I think men just need to let women know aging is safe and awesome."
Meanwhile, Sarah Jessica Parker dropped the proverbial mic in a recent interview: "I don't see the point of trying to suspend time," she said.
"Of course, I do care about my appearance from time to time and I do want to look presentable when it's appropriate. But in any case, I really can't do much about what people think of my appearance." Too right.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Pink Was Afraid She'd Be a "Terrible Mother," She Admits in a New Interview
But of course, she's killing it.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez Opened Up About Her Experience With Lupus Medication on TikTok
Her fans praised her for her vulnerability.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
'Physical: 100' Season 2: Everything We Know
The South Korean competition series may continue its search for the "perfect physique."
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Allison Janney Opened Up About Being Child-Free and Embracing Her Gray Hair
I love her.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jamie Lee Curtis Posed Topless on a Magazine Cover at 50 and People "Lost Their Minds," Apparently
Why are people like this?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Opened Up About Aging: "I Don't See It as Something to Worry About"
A queen, as ever.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Shania Twain on Posing Nude for Her New Album: "I'm Fine and Comfortable With Myself"
A queen, forever.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Julia Fox Says "Getting Older Is Hot," And Her Message Is Honestly So Empowering
Go, Julia!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Drew Barrymore Says She's "Never Messed With" Her Face: "I Don't Want to Fight Nature"
She discussed it with Jamie Lee Curtis.
By Iris Goldsztajn