It Was Jordyn Woods That Initially Extended an Olive Branch to Kylie Jenner to Reignite Their Friendship

Former BFFs Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were spotted grabbing sushi on Saturday night in Los Angeles, the first time the two had been seen publicly together since their much-publicized friendship breakup in 2019. (Woods and Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson got caught up in a cheating scandal that ultimately led to the breakup of Woods’ longstanding friendship with Jenner.) Per People , we are getting more details about how—after over four years—the reunion happened, and it appears Woods was the first one to reach out, the outlet reports.

“Jordyn reached out to Kylie to apologize for how everything went down and let her know that she loves her,” a source told People.

Another source close to Jenner and Woods tells the outlet that Saturday’s dinner wasn’t the first time they’ve reunited—it’s just the first time it has been captured publicly. “The duo have been spending time together over the past year, away from cameras, as they’ve worked on their friendship,” People reports.

The source continued that everyone involved—including, presumably, Kardashian, who is no longer with Thompson romantically—has left the drama in the past, and that there is no longer tension on either side. Kardashian hasn’t stopped Jenner from pursuing a reconciliation with Woods, the outlet reports. In fact, it seems Kardashian had forgiven Woods as far back as December 2019; although she was initially disappointed and hurt after finding out about Woods' and Thompson’s infidelity, she wrote by the end of that year “I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE! I mean that. Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life.”

Kardashian went on to say, in part, “Forgiveness is a strength and not a weakness” and later added that, despite a rough year, “My life won’t be consumed with hate. I’ve chosen to occupy my life with positivity. Everyday I choose to find the good in my day…Hate is heavy and I am tired of carrying all of that weight around.”