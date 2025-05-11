How Kylie Jenner Helped Style Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's Tom Ford Tuxedo for Their Red Carpet Debut
The Kylie Cosmetics founder is surprisingly skilled with a lint roller.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet finally made their romance red carpet official at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards at Cinecitta Studios in Rome on May 7. The pair coordinated in all-black outfits—while Jenner wore a low-cut and floor-length Schiaparelli gown, the Little Women actor opted for a black velvet Tom Ford tuxedo. It's since been revealed that Jenner took a hands-on approach to helping style her boyfriend before they arrived on the red carpet.
Tom Ford's creative director, Haider Ackermann, shared a screenshot from a video chat he had with Jenner and Chalamet as they prepared for their red carpet debut. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul could be seen using a lint brush to diligently perfect her boyfriend's sleek velvet suit from the designer. Ackermann captioned the Instagram post, "TEAMWORK - Miss K, you're hired!!" The creative director also celebrated Chalamet's iconic David Di Donatello Award win.
Meanwhile, Jenner revealed in a series of Instagram snaps that she was her very own makeup artist for the event. As the founder of a world-famous cosmetics company, she's exceptionally qualified to create flawless glam for the red carpet.
A post shared by HAIDER ACKERMANN (@h.a)
A photo posted by on
Chalamet and Jenner were first linked in January 2023, when they both attended the Jean Paul Gaultier show at Paris Fashion Week. Throughout awards season at the start of 2025, Jenner accompanied her Oscar-nominated partner to a plethora of ceremonies and high-profile events, but they waited to make their red carpet debut in Rome.
A source previously opened up to Us Weekly about the couple's relationship, saying, "Timothée is very focused on his career and Kylie loves being on the sidelines cheering him on." The source continued, "She loves that he's in the spotlight more than her. It's been a breath of fresh air." Multiple rumors have also suggested that Jenner and Chalamet's relationship is very serious, and that marriage could be in the cards.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
