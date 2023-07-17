Former BFFs Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Hang Out Publicly for the First Time in Over Four Years

If anyone represented what it looked like to be the best of friends, it was Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods. Then came 2019 and the alleged cheating scandal between Woods and Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian’s then boyfriend, Tristan Thompson—and the friendship fizzled into oblivion. Until now.

Over four years after the cheating scandal dissolved their once-tight bond, Jenner and Woods were spotted leaving a restaurant together in Los Angeles Saturday night, multiple outlets report.

(Image credit: Getty)

Woods was not just close to Jenner, but the entire Kardashian/Jenner family, and the 2019 betrayal was a shock to all. “Although Kylie was very upset and disgusted by the Tristan situation, she didn’t want to make any harsh decisions when it came to Jordyn,” a source told People in 2019. Woods lived with Jenner at the time of the friendship breakup, and, the source continued, “for a long time it seemed like Kylie wasn’t sure what would happen with their friendship. It was very difficult for Kylie to just cut Jordyn out of her life. Kylie was devastated at first. Jordyn was her confidante for so long. When Kylie was hiding her pregnancy from the world, Jordyn spent almost every day with her.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Though Woods adamantly denied having sex with Thompson, she did admit that she had been at Thompson’s house, though she didn’t disclose what had happened between them, although she did say on “Red Table Talk” with Jada Pinkett Smith “It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss. No making out. I don’t think he’s wrong either, because I allowed myself to be in that position. When alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves.”

A source told People “Kylie has had a very hard time moving on from their friendship,” adding “Kylie is still in contact with Jordyn occasionally, but they are never going to be best friends ever again. Kylie has moved on and seems very happy. It just didn’t make sense that Jordyn still had things at Kylie’s,” the source said in 2019.

(Image credit: Getty)