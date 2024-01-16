Juliette Lewis Revealed She Was Anxious About Attending the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

Juliette Lewis got real about her mental health on the Emmy Awards red carpet.

While attending the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. on Monday, Jan. 15, Lewis admitted that she was incredibly anxious about attending the show.

"I feel more comfortable now but if you were in my mind for the last few days. I don’t do… I just don’t… the pressure," Lewis explained. "It’s luxury problems—like, 'Oh boo hoo, I’m nominated; I’m so scared'—but that’s what I was experiencing."

Lewis went on to add that she had "moved to the mountains" so she has"less people" to deal with. "So it was a lot to arrive here, but I’m grateful," she continued. "I’m either going to win tonight or I’m going to lose."

Lewis is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie for her role in Welcome to Chippendales.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lewis wore a stunning dark red, floor-length sequence gown featuring a gorgeous wrap-around neck highlight.

Making sure she felt comfortable during the anxiety-inducing evening was her top priority, Lewis also explained in the same interview.

"I felt comfortable," she said. "I don’t like a corset, so we’re not corseted we’re just snug."

Comfort above all else, especially when it aids your mental health? We stan a Hollywood queen who keeps it real.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lewis has been open about her mental health issues in the past, telling People in 2015 that she "dealt with mania my whole life."



“I’m gonna top his depression. I am manic and crazy!" she said at the time. “I quit drugs at 22. I traveled a lot, I dealt with my priorities. I have such a beautiful, strong family and friends and they are like everything to me."