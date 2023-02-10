Kaley Cuoco Says She's Read "Zero" Parenting Books During Her Pregnancy

Kaley Cuoco is expecting her first child with Tom Pelphrey, and she's not concerned about the specifics.
"I have no plan and I've read zero books so that's the type of mom I will be," she told Entertainment Tonight recently.
"All the ways I'm not like a prepper. I'm just not that way. It's gonna be great, I trust the process. Tom has googled enough for the both of us. He could probably deliver this baby at this point."
Cuoco and Pelphrey have had something of a whirlwind romance. They met in April 2022, and announced they were having a baby in October—and they're very excited.
The actress continued, "I'm just like, 'It's gonna be great.' But that's how I’ve gone through life. I think nowadays we get so caught up, right? We didn't even have all this stuff at our fingertips and now it's almost too much."
The Big Bang Theory alum also shared a lovely piece of wisdom she received from a friend who's a new mom.
"My girlfriend I was on the phone with the other day 'cause I had a question about something, she has a newborn as well. I said, 'I don't know what I'm gonna do,' and she goes, 'Your baby's gonna tell you what to do.' and I love that," Cuoco explained.
"I was like, I know I tell people what to do. If this child is anything like me, she's gonna be like, 'This is what I want,' and I just need to listen."
Aside from her partner, Cuoco will also have a great deal of support from her mom.
"My mom is amazing," she said. "She has honestly been waiting on a grandchild for, like, 20 years. So she's absolutely thrilled."
Cuoco has been sharing pregnancy updates since she first announced her happy news, including details about the maternity fashion that has made her feel "perfect" during this time.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Jennifer Lopez Joked About Ben Affleck's "Happy Face" After He Became a Grammys Meme
LOL.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles Was Asked to "Bring Back" Prince Harry, And He Just Laughed
That seems like the easiest workaround, TBH.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kristen Bell on Why She Talks to Her Kids About Drugs and Sex: "I Hate the Word 'Taboo'"
Her game is total honesty.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Hilary Swank Shared a Pregnancy Update, And It Involves a Bread Metaphor
This is how you know she's a real one.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Chrissy Teigen Posted a Photo of Her Breast Milk-Stained Clothes, And Fans Are Praising Her for Normalizing It
Queen Chrissy strikes again.
By Iris Goldsztajn