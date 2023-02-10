Kaley Cuoco Says She's Read "Zero" Parenting Books During Her Pregnancy

Kaley Cuoco is expecting her first child with Tom Pelphrey, and she's not concerned about the specifics.

"I have no plan and I've read zero books so that's the type of mom I will be," she told Entertainment Tonight recently.

"All the ways I'm not like a prepper. I'm just not that way. It's gonna be great, I trust the process. Tom has googled enough for the both of us. He could probably deliver this baby at this point."

Cuoco and Pelphrey have had something of a whirlwind romance. They met in April 2022, and announced they were having a baby in October—and they're very excited.

The actress continued, "I'm just like, 'It's gonna be great.' But that's how I’ve gone through life. I think nowadays we get so caught up, right? We didn't even have all this stuff at our fingertips and now it's almost too much."

The Big Bang Theory alum also shared a lovely piece of wisdom she received from a friend who's a new mom.

"My girlfriend I was on the phone with the other day 'cause I had a question about something, she has a newborn as well. I said, 'I don't know what I'm gonna do,' and she goes, 'Your baby's gonna tell you what to do.' and I love that," Cuoco explained.

"I was like, I know I tell people what to do. If this child is anything like me, she's gonna be like, 'This is what I want,' and I just need to listen."

Aside from her partner, Cuoco will also have a great deal of support from her mom.

"My mom is amazing," she said. "She has honestly been waiting on a grandchild for, like, 20 years. So she's absolutely thrilled."

Cuoco has been sharing pregnancy updates since she first announced her happy news, including details about the maternity fashion that has made her feel "perfect" during this time.