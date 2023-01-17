Kaley Cuoco's Critics' Choice Dior Look Made "This Preggo Feel Perfect," She Said

Kaley Cuoco showed up to the Critics' Choice Awards this weekend in a stunning black gown which she credits with making "this preggo feel perfect."
Cuoco announced in October that she is expecting a child with her partner Tom Pelphrey, and the lovebirds made their first appearance at the Golden Globes together last week, before making another date night out of the Critics' Choice.
A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco)
A photo posted by on
At the ceremony on Sunday, Cuoco wore a black Dior couture full-length velvet gown with three-quarter-length sleeves, almost like a high-fashion cloak. The dress featured a cutout panel around the neckline.
The Big Bang Theory alum went with a late '60s/early '70s beauty look, rocking sparse bangs, a smoky cat eye and lots of blush.
Posting photos from the night on Instagram, she wrote, "@dior couture .. thank you for this super chic , delicious look! Thank you team for making this preggo feel perfect," before tagging her glam team and adding, "perfect other half @tommypelphrey also wearing @dior"
Stylist Brad Goreski—who was responsible for the look—commented, "Are you kidding me? Wow!"
Sharon Stone said, "Oh girrrrrl u r deep in them pregnancy hormones," presumably referencing Cuoco's sweet but, yes, rather sappy caption.
Olivia Munn wrote, "Beauty!!" and Josh Brolin commented three fire emojis.
Cuoco and Pelphrey have shared a whirlwind romance, to say the least. The two first met in April 2022, and as reported by People, the actress said it was "love at first sight." By May, they were Instagram-official, and the rest is history.
This comes after Cuoco divorced from ex Karl Cook in October 2021. They were married for three years, and sources close to the couple described their separation as "very sudden."
