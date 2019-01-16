image
The Custom Details That Made Kaley Cuoco's Wedding So Dazzling

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty ImagesRachel Murray

The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco and her husband, equestrian Karl Cook, are so, so cute. They just got back from a cold-weather honeymoon that looked picture-perfect—Cook planned the whole thing—and now we're getting new details from their special day. A lot of couples have a signature drink that they debut at their wedding, sometimes with a custom name or reference to a unique moment. But Cuoco really upped the ante with a special drink that she named after herself—the Kaleyrita. And now we can all copy the recipe!

Per Us Weekly, the drink is made of Bandero tequila, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, jalapeño slices, and a little salt. Lest you think that the drink selection was all about the bride, fear not. There was also a "Karl’s Old Fashioned cocktail" to ensure Cook didn't feel left out.

The whole shindig sounded over-the-top in the best way. The theme was officially "KC squared," which is clever, and also how did I never realize that they had the same initials?? Instead of a regular old DJ or a live band, there was a "fire-breather, stilt walkers, and two women doing trapeze acrobatics." In keeping with the circus idea, desserts included cotton candy as well as the more traditional cookies and pies. Cuoco had some famous guests at her wedding, including costars like Jim Parsons. The duo have a fun, mischievous dynamic on set and off.

As a reminder, here are more details on their wedding looks, which included their furry friends in the ceremony:

You know, just in case you want to copy their style in other ways too.

