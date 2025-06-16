Body Language Experts Reveal Prince William's "Inner Reaction" to Kate Middleton Being "Back Where She Should Be" During Trooping the Colour Appearance
"Everyone's eyes were on William and Kate."
Royal fans were delighted by Kate Middleton's appearance at Trooping the Colour on June 14. The Princess of Wales paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with a special pair of earrings, and royal experts suggested King Charles views Princess Kate as a "huge asset" within the Royal Family. Now, two experts have weighed in on the Prince and Princess of Wales's chemistry at The King's birthday parade, as well as Princess Kate's return to form.
Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Grant Harrold, a former royal butler who worked for King Charles, said, "Kate looked amazing, she took it in her stride and did everyone proud. She looked radiant and back where she should be—at the forefront of the Royal Family."
Harrold continued, "Everyone's eyes were on William and Kate. They are the future of the monarchy, the future King and Queen. They were very confident. It was lovely to see a very modern approach to the Royal Family and Trooping the Colour."
Meanwhile, Dr. Arthur Cassidy, a chartered member of the British Psychological Society, told Hello! magazine that Kate and William provided an "authentic masterclass" in subtle PDA. "Prince William...devoted father and protector...shows for a few milliseconds, a tight upper lip as he faces Princess Kate," Dr. Cassidy told the outlet. "This signifies his positive emotional state as he's deeply in love with wife Kate."
According to Dr. Cassidy, William's body language showed he's "physically attracted" to his wife, and "this produces an intense inner emotional reaction to Princess Catherine's long-lasting loving gaze. His lips then become more relaxed."
As for Princess Kate's response, Dr. Cassidy said in their analysis, "[She was] glowing with positive emotions and energy expressed in her toned body posture and facial characteristics."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.