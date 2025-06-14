Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana in a Catherine Walker Coat Dress at Trooping the Colour 2025

Kate Middleton arrived at 2025's Trooping the Colour alongside Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Royal fans are, understandably, always eager to study the Princess Kate's style choices, and her Trooping the Colour outfit is no exception. For 2025, the color palette of Kate's outfit perfectly referenced one of Princess Diana's outfits, and was created by the very same designer. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte twinned with mom Kate in the best way.

For the occasion, Princess Kate wore an aquamarine and ivory "Bria" coat dress by Catherine Walker, which was reminiscent of an outfit previously worn by her mother-in-law, Princess Diana, by the same designer. The Princess of Wales completed her outfit with a matching hat by Juliette Botterill Millinery, and a pair of Queen Elizabeth's pearl drop earrings. The sleek turquoise and white ensemble was perfectly in keeping with Princess Kate's impeccable style.

Kate Middleton wearing an aquamarine coat dress at Trooping the Colour 2025. (Image credit: John Phillips/Getty Images)

Princess Kate regularly wears clothing designed by Catherine Walker. Princess Diana, too, was a huge proponent of Catherine Walker's designs, and even coordinated with Prince William wearing an outfit from the designer at an Easter Sunday service in 1987.

Kate Middleton arrives at Trooping the Colour 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Princess Kate's Trooping the Colour outfit for 2025 appeared to reference her late mother-in-law. On February 12, 1992, Diana was photographed wearing a very similar turquoise and white Catherine Walker suit during a visit to New Delhi in India.

Princess Diana wearing a Catherine Walker suit during a visit to New Delhi on February 12, 1992. (Image credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

Diana wore a similar aesthetic on August 1, 1986, when she visited the Royal Hampshire Regiment, pairing a cream jacket with a turquoise pencil skirt and matching hat.

Princess Diana visits the Royal Hampshire Regiment on August 1, 1986. (Image credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

Princess Kate's appearance at Trooping the Colour in 2024 was incredibly special, as it marked the Princess of Wales's first official public appearance following her cancer diagnosis earlier in the year. For the occasion, Kate wore a white Jenny Packham dress, featuring long sleeves, and an oversize navy and white bow on her collar. She accessorized the smart dress with a matching hat by Philip Treacy.

Princess Kate attending Trooping the Colour in June 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal experts noted King Charles's decision to stand next to his daughter-in-law, after they'd both received cancer diagnoses. Roya Nikkhah, royal editor for The Sunday Times wrote, "Little happens by accident when it comes to royal pictures and messaging. The sight of Charles shoulder-to-shoulder with the princess on the Buckingham Palace balcony spoke volumes about his pride in his beloved daughter-in-law."

Kate Middleton and King Charles III at Trooping the Colour 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)