Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Showcase Their Mother-Daughter Style at Trooping the Colour 2025

Trooping the Colour 2025 is in full swing, and Princess Charlotte has made quite the entrance. Riding in a carriage alongside her mother, Princess Kate, Charlotte was photographed wearing a light turquoise dress, adorned with a sparkly brooch, subtly matching mom Kate. Both mother and daughter seemed to be delighted to be attending the prestigious celebration. Charlotte's siblings, Prince George and Prince Louis, are also in attendance at the summer event.

For the occasion, Kate Middleton opted for an aquamarine coat dress by Catherine Walker known as the "Bria," channeling her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, who was a huge fan of the designer. Kate's daughter, Princess Charlotte, wore a lighter aquamarine shade, with her sweet dress leaning more towards baby blue. The subtle coordination sent the message that the mother-daughter duo are incredibly close.

Princess Charlotte smiles at mom Princess Kate at Trooping the Colour 2025. (Image credit: Neil Mockford/Getty Images)

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte's matching outfits at Trooping the Colour 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlotte and Kate also wore coordinating outfits at Trooping the Colour in 2024. While Princess Kate opted for a white ribbon dress featuring navy accents by Jenny Packham, which she paired with a Philip Treacy hat, Charlotte wore a navy dress with white ribbon detailing—essentially her mother's outfit in reverse. The striking contrast made quite the impact as the pair posed on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the rest of the Royal Family.

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte's matching outfits at Trooping the Colour 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans were particularly excited to see Princess Kate attending Trooping the Colour in 2024, as it marked the Princess of Wales's first public appearance following her cancer diagnosis. Discussing just how monumental it was to witness Princess Kate standing next to King Charles at the event, royal editor for The Sunday Times , Roya Nikkhah, wrote, "Little happens by accident when it comes to royal pictures and messaging. The sight of Charles shoulder-to-shoulder with the princess on the Buckingham Palace balcony spoke volumes about his pride in his beloved daughter-in-law."