Royal Expert Says King Charles Views Kate Middleton as a "Huge Asset" and Gave Her a "Powerful" Trooping the Colour Role
"It bodes well for the future."
Royal fans were delighted by Kate Middleton's appearance at Trooping the Colour on June 14, 2025, particularly as her aquamarine Catherine Walker coat dress channeled Princess Diana in the best way. Now, a royal expert has suggested King Charles's respect for his daughter-in-law was also on display at Trooping the Colour.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond discussed Princess Kate's position during the Trooping the Colour parade, which saw her sitting with King Charles and Queen Camilla to watch proceedings. "I thought it was highly significant to see Catherine on the dais alongside The King and Queen," Bond told the Mirror, via GB News. "She was there not only as a very senior member of the Royal Family but as Colonel in Chief of the Irish Guards as they marched by."
Elaborating on the importance of Princess Kate being seated alongside Charles and Camilla, Bond said, "It was a very powerful image of our next Queen alongside her father-in-law who has made no secret of the respect he has for Catherine, especially after the cancer journey they have shared."
Kate's husband, Prince William, and their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—were seated elsewhere with other members of the Royal Family.
The former royal correspondent also told the Express, "Catherine now has a shared experience with The King that neither wanted, but which has brought them closer than ever...Cancer, the great leveler, is something they have been going through together, and it has made their relationship curiously unique."
Princess Kate's elevated position, as evidenced by Trooping the Colour in 2025, reveals how Charles really feels about his daughter-in-law, says Bond. "The King knows what a huge asset Catherine is to the monarchy and how important she is to William," the royal expert explained. "I think there is genuine affection between them. He must be so proud and happy to know that his son has a wife who will support and love him...just as Camilla supports and loves Charles. It bodes well for the future."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
