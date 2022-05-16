Kate Middleton Helped a Student Find a Crossword Answer Related to the Queen

Not for nothing did Kate Middleton graduate from the prestigious University of St Andrews with a 2:1 (the second highest possible degree, after a first).

The Duchess of Cambridge showed off her scholastic skills on hers and Prince William's recent trip to Scotland. During their visit to the University of Glasgow, undergrad student Jack Baird unceremoniously asked for the duchess' help with a crossword clue by waving a copy of The Times at her, and she was thankfully able to tell him the right answer. The clue in question was related to the Queen: It read "sovereign's annual allowance."

Middleton played ball, taking the paper from Baird so she could look more closely.

"It was two words of five and four letters. I couldn't get the second word," Baird told The Times (via Vanity Fair). "I gave it to Kate and asked her as I'm sure she would have known. And she said it was 'Civil List.'"

Baird continued, "She was very excited. It didn't look like she was going to get it for a moment. I'm really chuffed. I'm going to frame it. She looked thrilled. I think she thought, 'I wouldn't live this down if I get this wrong.'" To be fair, that's probably true. I'm picturing the infamy of Queen Elizabeth II laughing at the duchess during Christmas lunch at Sandringham or something.

Baird apparently didn't plan to take a peek at the Cambridges, let alone ask them for assistance with the crossword, which makes this encounter all the funnier. "I'd been studying in the library for exams and saw a group of people out here and wondered what was going on," he explained. Kind of a weird study break, but you won't see Baird complaining.