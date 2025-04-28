Kate Middleton Is Determined "to Make Sure" George, Charlotte and Louis are "Better" Than Her at This Royal Skill

The Princess of Wales is starting them out young.

Growing up as a member of the Royal Family means polishing up on etiquette and protocol, knowing when to curtsy—and to whom—and meeting a wide variety of people from around the world. But while Kate Middleton is skilled at everything from playing the piano to scuba diving, she admitted she's not the most talented at languages. In fact, the Princess of Wales revealed that it's her "aim" to ensure Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis don't fall into the same category.

When speaking with a fan during a 2018 event, Princess Kate said (via Hello!) that despite having studied abroad in Florence, her Italian was "so bad." She added, "I have to make sure my children are better than me, that's my aim."

Unlike many other members of the Royal Family, the Princess of Wales is not understood to be fluent in a second language, but knows some Italian and French. Prince William, however, reportedly knows six other languages: Welsh, French, Gaelic, Spanish, Swahili and German.

"Given the fact that George, Charlotte, and Louis will probably carry all out full-time royal duties in future and will meet people from all over the world, it's no wonder that the Princess of Wales wants her children to be confident linguists," said Hello!'s online royal correspondent, Danielle Stacey.

The Princess of Wales expressed her wish for George, Charlotte and Louis to learn foreign languages.

The Wales children are learning new languages at Lambrook School.

The children are said to have already learned some Spanish before they started school because of their Spanish nanny, Maria Borrallo.

And at Lambrook School, George, Charlotte and Louis have the opportunity to learn French and Latin, along with a third language that follows in the footsteps of Corfu-born Prince Philip. The school offers Greek lessons for students in year seven and eight like Prince George, who will enter his final year at the Berkshire prep school in September.

Although it'll likely be quite some time before the public gets to see George, Charlotte or Louis use their budding language skills, their lessons will definitely come in handy when giving speeches and meeting dignitaries one day.

