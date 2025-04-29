All Kate Middleton Wanted Under Her Christmas Tree Was...a Chainsaw?

The Royal Family is full of unusual Christmas gift-giving traditions, whether it's opening their presents on Christmas Eve or giving silly gag gifts. But during a visit to Scotland on April 29, Kate Middleton revealed what was under her royal tree one year—and it certainly isn't what you'd expect.

The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on the Isle of Mull, visiting a community center in the town of Tobermory to kick off their two-day trip. Along with chatting to local moms in a new soft play area and cafe, Princess Kate helped a local man create a sign for the center's community food bank fridge.

Prince William took a stab first before handing a nail gun to Kate and telling her "not to pull the trigger then and there, 'otherwise our trip will be remembered for all the wrong reasons,'" per the Mirror. Kneeling down in her skinny brown pants and See By Chloé ankle boots, the princess grabbed the power tool and casually mentioned she'd "been given a chainsaw" for Christmas.

The Princess of Wales used a nail gun while visiting a Scottish community center. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The royal shared that she got a chainsaw for Christmas. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales interacted with local families at a soft play area. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the comment leaves a lot of questions, she didn't elaborate on the chainsaw remark or who gave it to her. However, interior designer and TV personality Banjo Beale exclaimed, "What can't she do!" after viewing Kate's handiwork, per the Mirror.

"That always happens," Prince William said, referring to his multi-talented wife.

The power tool aficionado and her husband moved on to visit a local market, where Kate chatted with beekeeper Sheila Barnard about another one of her hobbies. During their conversation, the Princess of Wales revealed that she's hoping to spend more time at her country house, Anmer Hall, working on her beekeeping.

"This is my summer project, I’ve only just started," the princess said. "At our home in Norfolk, I’m not there much during term time but during the summer I am hoping to really immerse myself in the process. I find it absolutely fascinating. I’ll have to take your number for some tips!"