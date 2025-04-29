All Kate Middleton Wanted Under Her Christmas Tree Was...a Chainsaw?
The Princess of Wales revealed her unusual gift during a visit to Scotland.
The Royal Family is full of unusual Christmas gift-giving traditions, whether it's opening their presents on Christmas Eve or giving silly gag gifts. But during a visit to Scotland on April 29, Kate Middleton revealed what was under her royal tree one year—and it certainly isn't what you'd expect.
The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on the Isle of Mull, visiting a community center in the town of Tobermory to kick off their two-day trip. Along with chatting to local moms in a new soft play area and cafe, Princess Kate helped a local man create a sign for the center's community food bank fridge.
Prince William took a stab first before handing a nail gun to Kate and telling her "not to pull the trigger then and there, 'otherwise our trip will be remembered for all the wrong reasons,'" per the Mirror. Kneeling down in her skinny brown pants and See By Chloé ankle boots, the princess grabbed the power tool and casually mentioned she'd "been given a chainsaw" for Christmas.
While the comment leaves a lot of questions, she didn't elaborate on the chainsaw remark or who gave it to her. However, interior designer and TV personality Banjo Beale exclaimed, "What can't she do!" after viewing Kate's handiwork, per the Mirror.
"That always happens," Prince William said, referring to his multi-talented wife.
The power tool aficionado and her husband moved on to visit a local market, where Kate chatted with beekeeper Sheila Barnard about another one of her hobbies. During their conversation, the Princess of Wales revealed that she's hoping to spend more time at her country house, Anmer Hall, working on her beekeeping.
"This is my summer project, I’ve only just started," the princess said. "At our home in Norfolk, I’m not there much during term time but during the summer I am hoping to really immerse myself in the process. I find it absolutely fascinating. I’ll have to take your number for some tips!"
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.