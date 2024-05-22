Katy Perry Praises Ariana Grande as the "Best Singer of Our Generation"

Singer Katy Perry is giving fellow entertainer Ariana Grande all of her flowers.

In a recent and exclusive interview with Extra, the former American Idol judge discussed Season 22 winner Abi Carter, recalling a compliment she gave to Grande and why Carter is also a singer in a class all of her own.

"I think (Carter) was authentic; I think she was humble; I think she was singing with an angelic frequency,” Perry said. “The way that she sang from the heart and the cry and the crackle, it was just like: 'Whoa. This is a whole ‘nother voice.'"

Perry went on to say that Carter's voice was "unlike anything I've heard in pop music," adding that the "last time" she said that about a performer she was talking about "Ariana Grande when she went on The Ellen (DeGeneres) Show."

"I was like: ‘Oh, this girl is the best singer of our generation,'" Perry explained. "So, I don’t say that lightly.”

Katy Perry and Ariana Grande attend Nickelodeon's 26th Annual Kids' Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 23, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perry's comments are not the first time the singer has publicly praised Grande, not only for her singing prowess but also for her overall kindness.

During a 2019 appearance on the Ellen K Morning Show, Perry detailed a chance run-in with Grande while the pair dined at the same sushi restaurant.

"At the end of my long meal with Orlando and his son, we finished after an hour and a half and we asked for the check, and they're like: 'Ariana Grande has taken care of it.' And we're like: 'Oh my god! That's so cool!'" she said at the time.

"Orlando's son is 8, so I think he was like: 'Dope,'" Perry added, going on to call Grande's random act of kindness "a boss move" and "such a cute gesture."

During the same exclusive interview with Extra, Perry confirmed that she's preparing to release some new music into the world after saying goodbye to American Idol.

During a February appearance Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the singer teased her new album, saying that she "has some things planned for this year."

“So it’s going to be a very, very exciting year … for all pop star girlies!" she added.

Perhaps Grande will be featured on her new album? A pop star girlie can dream!