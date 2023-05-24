Katy Perry Is Thinking of Quitting ‘American Idol,’ Reports Say

Could Katy Perry’s time as a judge on American Idol be coming to an end? Page Six reports yes, with the reason being that the singer “feels misrepresented by the show,” the outlet reports. Perry has been a part of the show for the past six seasons.

Perry, according to The Daily Mail , believes she has been repeatedly “thrown under the bus by producers” who she feels have edited the show to make her appear to be the “nasty judge.” Page Six reports that Perry “has been criticized multiple times in the last few months for comments she has made to contestants.”

Case in point: Perry was accused of mom-shaming Sara Beth Liebe after joking that the mother of three had been “laying on the table too much.” Liebe spoke out against Perry’s comments, which she called “hurtful,” in a TikTok video after her audition aired in March. “I think that it’s hard enough to be a mom and it’s hard enough to be a woman,” Liebe said.

In April, Perry was booed by the audience when she criticized contestant Nutsa Buzaladze’s outfit: “Nutsa, every time you take the stage it’s like you glitter bomb the stage,” Perry said. “Listen, one thing that I would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that is going to be hard.” After being booed for her remarks, Perry responded that happened for the “first time in six seasons,” she said. “What I’m saying is that I’d like you to flip the script. I think we want to be pulled in by our hearts, too. I’d love to see that, and America might, too.” Perry again found herself in tumult that same month when she was accused of being disrespectful towards a singer following the elimination of her favorite contestant, Elijah McCormick.

“Katy isn’t fazed by the backlash,” a source speaking exclusively to Page Six said. “This has been a rollercoaster season with a lot of great talent, so she is just doing her job.”

The insider said Perry “has a unique sense of humor that may not always translate well on camera, but she never has any ill intent.” The source added “She’s a mentor and a friend to the contestants.”

In addition to judging the competition, Perry and fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie traveled across the pond to the U.K. to perform at King Charles’ Coronation concert in Windsor earlier this month. Perry also attended the ceremony the day prior at Westminster Abbey in London.