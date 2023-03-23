An 'American Idol' Contestant Called Out Katy Perry for "Mom-Shaming" Her

An American Idol contestant—Sara Beth Liebe—called out Katy Perry for making a comment that "upset" her during her audition, after she revealed that she was 25 and had three children.
When this came up, Perry made a show of standing up and turning her back to Liebe, then leaning dramatically on the table to act shocked.
The contestant then said, "If Katy lays on the table, I think I'm gonna pass out."
Perry then said, "Honey, you've been laying on the table too much."
The singer's fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, laughed at this, and Liebe seemed to take it on the chin, but she recently took to TikTok to share her feelings about the joke—after fans shared their disapproval about it.
"Katy Perry made a joke that wasn't super kind," Liebe said in a video.
"I don't really have too much to say on my feelings about it, because I feel like it's probably pretty self-explanatory. I mean, it was embarrassing to have that on TV, and it was hurtful, and you know, that's that."
She continued, "But I did want to take this opportunity to just say that I think that women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool, and I think that mom-shaming is super lame.
"I think that it's hard enough to be a mom, and it's hard enough to be a woman, and I also wanted to take this opportunity to say that I see all of the young moms—and just moms in general—who have commented on all of the videos, and posts and everything.
"I just wanted to say that I see you, and I hear you, and I am grateful for you, and you're worthy, and keep loving your babies. Nobody deserves to feel crappy about that!"
@sarabethliebe (opens in new tab)
Well. I didnt think id be making this video, but i just wanted to say a couple things since im being flooded with articles and comments/messages about this.♬ original sound - Sara Beth (opens in new tab)
In her audition, Liebe sang "You Know I'm No Good" by Amy Winehouse. Perry told her, "We need more," and, "That's not enough," before requesting that she try a second song.
She then performed "Benny and the Jets" by Elton John, and Bryan and Perry told her "yes," while Richie said "no."
