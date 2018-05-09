Alright, Can We Finally Stop Talking About Katy Perry and Taylor Swift?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Hello, yes, it's 2018 and Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have finally ended their so-called "feud." Last night, Swift posted an Instagram story of an actual olive branch (a symbol of peace) and a note addressed to an "old friend" captioned, "Thank you Katy" with a double-heart emoji. Of course, we don't have an official confirmation that she's thanking Katy Perry, but really, how many celebs do you know named Katy?

If you look closely the note begins, "Hey old friend—I’ve been doing some thinking on past miscommunications and feelings between us and wanted to clear the air...” You can also see the words "deeply sorry."

Me trying to read the letter that Katy Perry sent Taylor Swift. pic.twitter.com/hODIzKcMyj — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) May 8, 2018

In 2014 Swift released the single, "Bad Blood," which was most definitely about Perry. The friends had a falling out over Swift's backup dancers leaving her to go with Perry on tour. You can see a comprehensive timeline of their relationship here.

In an interview with Rolling Stone the same year, Swift told her side of the story, though she didn't reference Perry directly. "She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I’m surprisingly non-confrontational–you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid her. It’s awkward, and I don’t like it.”

We don't know what sparked the reconciliation between the two singers, but if we had to guess, Perry was probably doing a lot of spiritual reflection ahead of this year's Met Gala, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

Now, can we finally move on?

