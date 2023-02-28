Keke Palmer Welcomed Her Baby Boy With Partner Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer announced to the world that she and her partner Darius Jackson welcomed a baby boy into the world this weekend.

The Scream Queens actress shared an adorable series of family photos and videos of life as new parents on Instagram, and she did a much better job of describing each slide than I would:

"Hey Son!!!!" Palmer wrote.

"1. Only 48hrs of being parents!

"2. Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, 'Someone' by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God!

"3. The baby love Rolling Ray, cause purrr.

"4. 'I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.' Hahaha

"5. I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide.

"6. And this slide

"Born during Black History Month, with a name to match!

"LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo."

A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The couple's famous friends rushed to the comment section to congratulate them.

"So happy for you!" wrote Lupita Nyong'o.

"hey Leo! You are too cute!!!! Congrats mom and dad!!" said Ashley Graham.

"Congrats angel," wrote Lauren Jauregui.

"Congratulations!!!! Beautiful baby," added Viola Davis.

During her pregnancy, Palmer revealed that she took 10 pregnancy tests to confirm she was expecting, relaying the hilarious story on her podcast Baby, This is Keke Palmer.

"It's so funny because how I found out was actually Darius," she said.

"Randomly I was just feeling to myself, maybe I could be pregnant. Like the period thing didn't even happen yet. Maybe this is the time."

She continued, "So I took the test and it came back negative ... I didn't have the lines on there, so I just threw it in the trash."

But later, Jackson texted her with a picture of a positive pregnancy test.

"I didn't wait long enough!" she said. "And I'm like, 'I took that earlier today, like literally just some hours before I left out.' And he said, 'Well, you better get to be drinking water in your sight. Cause I'm buying 10 of these things right now. You take them all when you get home.'"

And the rest is history.