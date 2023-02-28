Keke Palmer Welcomed Her Baby Boy With Partner Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer announced to the world that she and her partner Darius Jackson welcomed a baby boy into the world this weekend.
The Scream Queens actress shared an adorable series of family photos and videos of life as new parents on Instagram, and she did a much better job of describing each slide than I would:
"Hey Son!!!!" Palmer wrote.
"1. Only 48hrs of being parents!
"2. Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, 'Someone' by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God!
"3. The baby love Rolling Ray, cause purrr.
"4. 'I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.' Hahaha
"5. I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide.
"6. And this slide
"Born during Black History Month, with a name to match!
"LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo."
A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
The couple's famous friends rushed to the comment section to congratulate them.
"So happy for you!" wrote Lupita Nyong'o.
"hey Leo! You are too cute!!!! Congrats mom and dad!!" said Ashley Graham.
"Congrats angel," wrote Lauren Jauregui.
"Congratulations!!!! Beautiful baby," added Viola Davis.
During her pregnancy, Palmer revealed that she took 10 pregnancy tests to confirm she was expecting, relaying the hilarious story on her podcast Baby, This is Keke Palmer.
"It's so funny because how I found out was actually Darius," she said.
"Randomly I was just feeling to myself, maybe I could be pregnant. Like the period thing didn't even happen yet. Maybe this is the time."
She continued, "So I took the test and it came back negative ... I didn't have the lines on there, so I just threw it in the trash."
But later, Jackson texted her with a picture of a positive pregnancy test.
"I didn't wait long enough!" she said. "And I'm like, 'I took that earlier today, like literally just some hours before I left out.' And he said, 'Well, you better get to be drinking water in your sight. Cause I'm buying 10 of these things right now. You take them all when you get home.'"
And the rest is history.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince William Seemed "Stressed" While Princess Kate Looked a Lot More "Confident" During Six Nations Rugby Match
They were living out their rivalry.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Cast of 'Outer Banks' Plays 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'
After three seasons, the girls of 'Outer Banks' are as thick as thieves.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Bumble, But for Surrogates?
The Nodal app allows surrogates to make the first move on the matching platform—and maintain more control throughout the surrogacy process.
By Jill Nielsen
-
Paris Hilton Has Secretly Welcomed Her First Child With Husband Carter Reum
LOVES IT!!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Are "Very Open" to Having More Kids, Source Says
They love their little family.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Ryan Reynolds Says His Daughters With Blake Lively Thought Taylor Swift Was Just an "Aunt," Not a Famous Popstar
Imagine.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Rihanna Hasn't Revealed Her Son's Name Yet
She's been busy enjoying time with him, for one thing.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Ryan Reynolds Says He's "Kind of Hoping" for a Fourth Girl, Is the "Ultimate Girl Dad"
Will she be called Daisy May, though?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Rebel Wilson Welcomes Her First Child Via Surrogate: Everything We Know So Far
Such lovely news!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sophie Turner Showed Off Her Baby Bump on Oscars Weekend
In a stunning red gown, no less.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Jennifer Lawrence Has Reportedly Welcomed Her First Child With Cooke Maroney
Yay!
By Iris Goldsztajn