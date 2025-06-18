Welcome, one and all, to the renaissance of Keke Palmer. The actor has been out in these streets churning out look after look since the first weeks of 2025. And though she's always been a major player in the red carpet circuit, the last few months have placed her well above the rest.

Palmer has officially joined the ranks of Disney Channel stars-turned-fashion girlies (alongside the likes of Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and Zendaya). She's been wearing all the top brands, debuting looks from labels like Stella McCartney, Saint Laurent, and Alaïa. After linking up with stylist Molly Dickson, Palmer has also gotten her hands on some impressive archival fashion. (See: her vintage Chanel dress at the 2025 SAG Awards.) Little did we know, the best was yet to come.

Keke Palmer has been on an archival Chanel kick, including at the 2025 SAG Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On June 17, Palmer was photographed while out in New York City. She wore the standard New Yorker uniform, donning black from head-to-toe. Nearly every piece was archival and positively dripping in Chanel logos, however.

Palmer's knee-length pencil skirt had a chic front slit and debuted on the brand's 1995 runway. It also boasts a corseted detail at the waist for a boudoir touch.

Keke Palmer wore an archival Chanel look in NYC, styling a patent leather crop top and corset skirt with a croc skin Boy Bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

From there, Palmer added several loud luxury pieces, including a gold chain belt, gold statement earrings, and patent leather crop top from the same '95 collection. All featured double-C monogramming, which was reflected in Palmer's croc skin Boy Bag. Chanel bags are hard enough to come by, but her rendition is especially rare. (Prices of similar styles on the resale market prove it.)

The actor debuted her best tangerine wig for the occasion, trading out the glossy chestnut bob she introduced last week. Palmer's hair transformation was the only colorful addition to her all-black look—and frankly, she killed it.

