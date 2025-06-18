Keke Palmer Styles Her Rare Archival Chanel Bag With a Patent Leather Crop Top and Corseted Skirt
She was dripping in decades-old finds.
Welcome, one and all, to the renaissance of Keke Palmer. The actor has been out in these streets churning out look after look since the first weeks of 2025. And though she's always been a major player in the red carpet circuit, the last few months have placed her well above the rest.
Palmer has officially joined the ranks of Disney Channel stars-turned-fashion girlies (alongside the likes of Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and Zendaya). She's been wearing all the top brands, debuting looks from labels like Stella McCartney, Saint Laurent, and Alaïa. After linking up with stylist Molly Dickson, Palmer has also gotten her hands on some impressive archival fashion. (See: her vintage Chanel dress at the 2025 SAG Awards.) Little did we know, the best was yet to come.
On June 17, Palmer was photographed while out in New York City. She wore the standard New Yorker uniform, donning black from head-to-toe. Nearly every piece was archival and positively dripping in Chanel logos, however.
Palmer's knee-length pencil skirt had a chic front slit and debuted on the brand's 1995 runway. It also boasts a corseted detail at the waist for a boudoir touch.
From there, Palmer added several loud luxury pieces, including a gold chain belt, gold statement earrings, and patent leather crop top from the same '95 collection. All featured double-C monogramming, which was reflected in Palmer's croc skin Boy Bag. Chanel bags are hard enough to come by, but her rendition is especially rare. (Prices of similar styles on the resale market prove it.)
The actor debuted her best tangerine wig for the occasion, trading out the glossy chestnut bob she introduced last week. Palmer's hair transformation was the only colorful addition to her all-black look—and frankly, she killed it.
Shop All-Black Pieces Inspired by Keke Palmer
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.