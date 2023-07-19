Kim Kardashian Personally Reacts to Fan Who Says SKIMS Bodysuit Saved Her Life

Guarantee Kim Kardashian doesn’t hear this from SKIMS customers every day: Per People, a fan claimed that her bodysuit from the shapewear company saved her life after she was shot (!). Kardashian was so stunned by the fan’s story that she personally responded to her.
Angelina Wiley—who goes by Nina—was shot four times on New Year’s Eve and shared a video to TikTok where she revealed she was wearing a SKIMS bodysuit when she was caught between gunfire while waiting for a Lyft.
“Kim Kardashian saved my life,” Wiley said. “This New Year’s, I got shot four times. The night I got shot, under my dress, I was wearing a SKIMS shaping bodysuit. It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out. I should recommend it. I’m definitely gonna buy some more. I mean, I should wear it every day. It’s like body armor for women.”
SKIMS is a great product, but my goodness, this?!
Wiley continued, crediting Kardashian for saving her life: “Call it fate or Jesus, but I’mma call it Kim,” she said.
In a follow-up video released three months after the shooting, Wiley said a bullet remains in her stomach. “It would be a higher risk to take it out than it would be to just leave it,” she said.
Wiley added that the day she was shot was “the first day” she wore the bodysuit, but not to worry—“they gave me a discount and they gave me a refund,” she said.
Kardashian reposted the video on her Instagram story, commenting “wowww” with a praying hands emoji.
“It was definitely really exciting for me,” Wiley said. “I’ve been a fan for a while, so to know that she knows who I am is pretty mind-blowing to me.”
And the commonalities between Wiley and Kardashian extend beyond a love of SKIMS, apparently—“Before I got shot, I was going to school for criminal justice, so that’s cool that we have that in common, given that she was in law school,” Wiley said. “I remember being a kid reading about Kim…so to have this opportunity out of nowhere is astonishing. It’s like a childhood dream come true.”
The company has reached out to Wiley and is sending her merch: “SKIMS actually reached out to me via Instagram today,” she said. “And they’re sending me some of their favorite pieces. I’m so excited.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
These Are the Beauty Products I’ve Added to My Core Routine This Week
Thanks to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
By Humaa Hussain
-
This Lele Sadoughi Headband Is the Unexpected Barbie Collab You Need
Calling all Barbie lovers!
By Deena Campbell
-
Salma Hayek Posted a Makeup-Free Selfie Showing Off Her "White Hairs and Wrinkles"
She looks stunning.
By Iris Goldsztajn