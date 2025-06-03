Kylie Jenner Packed Knicks-Themed Lingerie for Her Game Night Date With Timothée Chalamet

You have to respect her commitment to the bit.

Kylie Jenner wears a casual Knicks jacket, dark denim jeans, white Chanel pumps, a Cartier watch, and carries a rare blue Birkin bag for date with Timothee Chalamet
(Image credit: Getty Images/Gregory Shamus)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

One thing about me: I love a theme. Throw an obscure dress code my way and watch me commit fully to the bit. My 29th birthday was Emo Met Gala, the next year was rhinestone cowgirl, and last weekend, I spent three days straight dressed in cherry print for my friend's Dirty (Shirley) 30.

But even with all these method dressing notches on my belt, Kylie Jenner is doing her best to upstage me. I'm devastated to report that she has finally succeeded—thanks to a slinky set of Knicks-themed lingerie.

The makeup mogul has been posted up in New York City for the last few weeks to watch the New York Knicks compete in the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. She attended four games during that time, even flying out with her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet to Indianapolis, IN, to watch the basketball team play the Pacers.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 31, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attended game six of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs in Indianapolis, Indiana.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though jerseys and baseball caps are standard fan attire, Jenner has taken game-day dressing to a whole other level. She packed a suitcase full of New York Knicks paraphernalia and has been serving color-coordinated 'fits daily. It's a level of dedication I wholeheartedly respect.

Her NFL groupie wardrobe could beat out even the most seasoned WAGs. Jenner expertly sourced orange-and-blue pieces from the archives of fashion's most coveted designers, wearing a leather Jean Paul Gaultier racing jacket and vintage Chanel mules, among others.

Kylie Jenner attends a game between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks during Game 5 of the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals on May 29, 2025 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Jenner wore a vintage Gaultier jacket to the previous game, styled with a vintage Dior bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though her themed vintage pieces are no doubt impressive, it's the smaller details that truly set Jenner aside from your everyday fan. Her looks were curated down to the tiniest detail. She debuted a rare Knicks-blue Hermès Kelly bag and a beaded friendship bracelet—even her undergarments were Knicks-themed.

Yesterday, June 2, Jenner shared a snap shot of her luggage overflowing with vintage tees and luxury footwear. But the most interesting item of the bunch was a slinky lingerie set washed in the team's signature colors.

kylie jenner knicks outfits suitcase

Jenner packed a suitcase full of Knicks merch, including a blue-and-orange lingerie set from Fleur du Mal.

(Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Harper's Bazaar reports the set hails from Fleur du Mal, the intimates brand responsible for one of Taylor Swift's best date night 'fits. Aptly named the All Star set, both Jenner's bra and undies are available on the brand's website for $128 and $68, respectively.

fleurdumal, All Star Demi Bra
Fleur du Mal
All Star Demi Bra

fleurdumal, All Star Cheeky
Fleur du Mal
All Star Cheeky

You have to respect her commitment to the bit.

TOPICS
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸