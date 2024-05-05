Kourtney Kardashian Says She Was "Not Feeling Quite Ready" to Shoot 'Kardashians' Promos 3 Months After Giving Birth

Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about shooting promos for her family's reality television show Kardashians just three months after giving birth.
In a candid Instagram post shared on Saturday, May 4, the reality television star and entrepreneur admitted that she didn't "feel quite ready" to start promoting the television show's fifth season when she was three months postpartum.
"BTS shooting all the promos for our @kardashianshulu billboards n’ stuff for season 5! I was 3 months postpartum and not feeling quite ready for a big shoot like this where there’s lots and lots of people watching me all day," Kardashian captioned the post, which featured multiple behind-the-scenes pictures and videos of the mom working on the promo video and photo shoot.
"And even though my baby boy was with me all day on set it’s not the same when I’m covered in makeup, in high heels and wearing a dress versus our snuggly days at home in pajamas," she continued," before adding that despite not feeling ready she has been "shifting my mind set and thinking of the positives."
"I am so blessed to be able to bring my baby to work," she explained. "How fun to get to be glammed up when I’ve been home for months in pajamas. How blessed to get to work alongside my sisters and mom…we really have so much fun together! What a beautiful life!"
Friends and fans alike were quick to praise the eldest Kardashian sibling for her candor and public act of self-love.
"Positive queen," one fan wrote in the comment section.
"Beautiful life 😍," family friend and actress Malika Haqq commented.
"Love you Kourt," the official Karashians Instagram account posted.
"On behalf of postpartum moms everywhere…thank you," another fan commented.
In November 2023, Kardashian gave birth to baby boy Rocky, her first child with husband and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Kardashian also shares three children with her ex, Scott Disick.
After giving birth to her fourth child, Kardashian has been periodically sharing public messages of body-positivity and body-neutrality, reminding moms, parents and fans alike that "your body is beautiful at all stages."
"During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find hardest as our bodies are still adjusting,” Kardashian wrote in a post shared to her Instagram stories back in April.
“And if you’re breastfeeding, that’s a whole other part of it. I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal. The pressure put on us to bound back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic. Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too)."
