Kourtney Kardashian Barker's Comments About Her Postpartum Body Are So Affirming

Can we please retire the phrase "bounce back"?

Kourtney Kardashian Barker
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Meghan De Maria
By Meghan De Maria
published

Kourtney Kardashian Barker isn't here for mom-shaming.

The mother of four shared a powerful message on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, addressing a love letter to "new mommies."

"Your body is beautiful at all stages," Kardashian Barker wrote. "During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting."

Kourtney and Travis Barker welcomed Rocky, their first child together, in November. As TMZ notes, Kardashian Barker has been open about her body's changes, writing in a December Instagram post that "not much" in her closet fit her at the time. (Instead of being critical of her body, she opted to wear a stylish, oversized black coat.)

Kourtney Kardashian IG Story

Kourtney Kardashian Barker's Instagram Story

(Image credit: Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram)

"The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn't realistic," the reality star wrote in Sunday's Instagram Story post. "Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too;) XOXO."

Kardashian Barker's message about self-love (and not judging others' bodies) is an important one. It's time to retire the phrase "bounce back" entirely and let new parents focus on what matters: spending quality time with their bundles of joy.

Topics
Kourtney Kardashian
Meghan De Maria
Meghan De Maria
Celebrity News Writer

Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸