Kourtney Kardashian Barker's Comments About Her Postpartum Body Are So Affirming

Kourtney Kardashian Barker isn't here for mom-shaming.
The mother of four shared a powerful message on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, addressing a love letter to "new mommies."
"Your body is beautiful at all stages," Kardashian Barker wrote. "During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting."
Kourtney and Travis Barker welcomed Rocky, their first child together, in November. As TMZ notes, Kardashian Barker has been open about her body's changes, writing in a December Instagram post that "not much" in her closet fit her at the time. (Instead of being critical of her body, she opted to wear a stylish, oversized black coat.)
"The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn't realistic," the reality star wrote in Sunday's Instagram Story post. "Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too;) XOXO."
Kardashian Barker's message about self-love (and not judging others' bodies) is an important one. It's time to retire the phrase "bounce back" entirely and let new parents focus on what matters: spending quality time with their bundles of joy.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
-
Don't Be Fooled: 'Scoop' Isn't About One Man—It's About the Power of Women
Allow Sam McAlister, played in the Netflix film by Billie Piper, to explain.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
How Does Rachel McAdams Feel About 'The Notebook: The Musical'?
The story is getting a new iteration on Broadway.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Selena Gomez Goes From Elle Woods to 'The Matrix' in 48 Hours
She swapped a bubblegum pink mini for a slick black trench.
By India Roby Published
-
Even 13 Years Later, Kourtney Kardashian Barker Can’t Help But Troll Her Sister Kim Kardashian Over That Diamond Earrings Moment
Mom Kris Jenner jumped in on the fun, too.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Has Nearly 500 Unread Text Messages and Has No Shame About It
She shared her “modern rules for survival,” which apparently includes leaving everyone on read.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Kourtney Kardashian Is Fighting Back Against the Notion That Women Should Bounce Back Instantly Postpartum
“No pressure mamas, your body is healing, it's not a race.”
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Says She’s Figured Out Why She and Her Sisters Have Chosen “Bad Partners” In the Past
She is trying to get her family to consider therapy.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Kim Kardashian Reportedly Hasn’t Met New Nephew Because of Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s Strict “Invite Only” Policy
“So now everyone’s talking about where Kim will be on the list.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are "Elated" and "Over the Moon" After Welcoming First Baby Together
Lovely news.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Travis Barker Welcome Their Son, Reports Say
This is the seventh child in the blended family.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Travis Barker Lets Slip the Name of His and Wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s Baby Boy—and She’s Due Sooner Than You Think
Like…basically right now.
By Rachel Burchfield Published