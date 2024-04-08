Kourtney Kardashian Barker's Comments About Her Postpartum Body Are So Affirming

Kourtney Kardashian Barker isn't here for mom-shaming.

The mother of four shared a powerful message on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, addressing a love letter to "new mommies."

"Your body is beautiful at all stages," Kardashian Barker wrote. "During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting."

Kourtney and Travis Barker welcomed Rocky , their first child together, in November. As TMZ notes, Kardashian Barker has been open about her body's changes, writing in a December Instagram post that "not much" in her closet fit her at the time . (Instead of being critical of her body, she opted to wear a stylish, oversized black coat.)

Kourtney Kardashian Barker's Instagram Story (Image credit: Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram)

"The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn't realistic," the reality star wrote in Sunday's Instagram Story post. "Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too;) XOXO."

Kardashian Barker's message about self-love (and not judging others' bodies) is an important one. It's time to retire the phrase "bounce back" entirely and let new parents focus on what matters: spending quality time with their bundles of joy.