Selena Gomez Gives a Candid Look at Her and Benny Blanco's Life in New Instagram Pics
Their lives are totally normal! Sort of...
In her latest Instagram post, Selena Gomez gave fans a look at her relationship with Benny Blanco. And if you ignore some of the details, their lives are pretty normal. He visits her at work! They FaceTime when they're apart! They lounge around on the sofa together! That said, what they're actually up to while all of these things go down is a bit different than what most people are used to. For instance, visiting Gomez at works means hanging out with three-time Oscar-winner Meryl Streep. Details, details.
On Saturday, April 5, Gomez posted a series of photos that she captioned, "a few memories…" with a pink heart emoji. There's a couple selfies and just some various snaps from her work life and personal life, including a few that show some more relaxed moments with Blanco.
Gomez and Blanco recently released their album, I Said I Love You First, so the engaged couple have been sharing a lot about their relationship in interviews together. The new photos give followers another look at their connection, from Blanco showing off an all-white suit on a FaceTime call with Gomez to the music producer lounging on a couch with a laptop and the singer laying on a sofa surrounded by the records she and Blanco had to sign.
There's also a photo of Blanco with members of the Only Murders in the Building cast, including Streep, Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Paul Rudd, as well as director Steven Spielberg.
But while they attend glamorous events, hang out with A-list stars, and have work that includes signing albums and doing photoshoots, Blanco and Gomez have said that they're really homebodies. In a February joint interview with Interview magazine, they said that they don't like going out to clubs, and prefer game nights, dinners with friends, and hanging out at home.
"[W]e call it sitting soft. I want to sit soft and just relax and play games and laugh," Blanco explained. Gomez continued, "I will say, we love going to friends’ homes … we are big on going to people’s homes, supper, food. That’s kind of our vibe." Her fiancé added, "We love a cozy date. We love going for walks. Just normal shit."
Normal shit mixed with visiting the set of Emmy-winning TV shows, of course.
