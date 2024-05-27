Actress Massiel Taveras Praises Kelly Rowland After Experiencing a Similar Incident Involving Cannes Red Carpet Security

Actress Massiel Taveras is giving singer and actress Kelly Rowland her flowers after both women experienced a similar incident involving a red carpet security member at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

"Let's show some love and respect to the extraordinary @kellyrowland, a pure soul, a talented, classy, educated woman of color that represents with respect all of US," Taveras wrote in a recent Instagram post, shared alongside photographs of both the Dominican actress and Rowland being physically moved up the Cannes red carpet stairs by the same festival security guard.

"I’m impressed how you handled sister—I didn’t now that happened to you first," she continued. "I was very impressed how calm and genteel you (were) because in my case I was tired of the abuse."

The post comes in the wake of a now-viral video of Taveras eventually physically pushing a security guard off of her, after the guard repeatedly put her hands on Taveras in an attempt to move her up the stairs at the Cannes Film Festival. At the time, Taveras was attempting to pose for cameras, showcase her religious-themed dress and wave at the crowd.

"I want to thank all of you for this incredible support. Today more than ever we need to stay together, support each other, protect our souls, have strong boundaries and stand for our rights," Taveras said in the same Instagram post.

A similar situation happened to Rowland, who was also forcefully moved up the red carpet stairs by a member of Cannes security as she tried to pose for the media and wave to members of the crowd.

"BLACK WOMAN MATTERS," Taveras continued in her post. "We are not going to be in silence on situations like that. We need respect. It's enough. I hug you queen #kellyrowland. Thanks for giving us sooo much. God bless your heart."

In a recent interview with the Associated Press shared to the wire service’s Instagram account, Rowland stood by her decision to confront the security guard who continued to attempt to push her up the Cannes red carpet stairs.

“The woman knows what happened, I know what happened,” Rowland said at the time. “I have a boundary, and I stand by those boundaries, and that is it.”

Rowland went on to note that there were "other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me, and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off.”

“I stood my ground, and she felt like she had to stand hers," the singer continued.

According to a lip reading expert who spoke to Page Six, Rowland appeared to tell the guard: “Don’t talk to me like that. Don’t talk to me like that. You’re not my mother. I told you not to talk to me like that.”

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, also praised Rowland for how she handled the situation and after speaking out in her defense via a moving Instagram post.

"And just like that, she @kellyrowland graces another carpet with her amazing glorious beauty, class and grace!!!!" Knowles wrote in the caption. "Sipping Champagne and living her best life❤️❤️❤️❤️This just goes to show that one silly monkey, don't stop no-show!!! On to bigger and and better things."