Meghan Markle May Be Considering Getting Her Own Talk Show, Royal Expert Claims

Jimmy, Jimmy, Ellen, Conan, Trevor and... Meghan? According to royal expert Neil Sean, Meghan Markle enjoyed her time on The Ellen Show so much that she may be considering getting her own talk show.

"It appears that Meghan Markle was inspired after she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show so much so that she had offers for small screen appearances," Sean said on his YouTube channel (via Express). "Now I'm not quite sure how this would work out. But, of course, when you look at the world of television, now they're looking for anybody who can give them a rating."

Of course, the Duchess of Sussex wouldn't just do anything for ratings. "According to the very good source, Meghan has her very own strict ideas about what she would consider to do for her return to the small screen," Sean explained. "Well, the plan basically centers on the fact that she wouldn't want to do an Ellen DeGeneres-type show that is entertainment, celebrity chat, that sort of thing, but more informal discussion ... allegedly with political and great leaders, entrepreneurs, business people, people like that. She feels that she could connect with them and of course, put their story over in a more succinct way."

Quite obviously, if the duchess did in fact want to move forward with a talk show, TV execs would be fighting tooth and nail to produce it. "Now, whichever your thoughts or whatever you're thinking about that particular idea, someone somewhere, particularly in America will give her a big deal to make a show like that," Sean continued. "Whether that's part of a rolling news channel as an hour segment once a week or indeed a standalone series, trust me, someone will be interested."

Markle first found fame in her role as Rachel Zane on Suits, but stopped acting upon marrying Prince Harry and joining the royal family.