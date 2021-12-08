Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lili Is "A Joy to Be Around," Source Says

We don't know much about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet "Lili," who was born in June, but apparently she is already shaping up to be quite the little sweetheart.

"She’s such a sweet-natured baby and a real joy to be around," a source tells Us Weekly. "They’re keeping a note of all her new exciting milestones. It’s amazing how quickly she’s growing."

The Sussexes "feel so fortunate to be in the position they’re in today," the source adds. "They don’t take anything for granted and are planning to do something to help others over the holidays—to give back!"

A source previously echoed this sentiment, telling Us Weekly that Lili's parents couldn't love their little girl more. "Harry adores Lili and loves reading her bedtime stories and rocking her to sleep," they said, adding, "every day just gets happier."

The Sussexes are keeping their life with Lili and big brother Archie very private—as is their right. So far, we've only glimpsed a very blurry photo of what looked like it might be Lili in the duchess' 40th birthday video, and it sounds like we won't be seeing new photos of the Sussex kids for a while yet.

Even the U.K.-based royals have only been able to meet little Lili over video calls so far, since she has never left her native United States.

But it sounds like the little one isn't faring too badly, with two doting parents and a super caring big brother. Archie is apparently "kind and loving" to his little sister, and "gives her lots of kisses." Too cute.