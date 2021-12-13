Meghan Markle Can Expect "More Awkward Revelations" in "Unauthorized Biographies," Royal Expert Says
She'll need a PR strategy to counteract them.
By Iris Goldsztajn published
People are fascinated by Meghan Markle—both by what she does now and by what she did before joining the royal family. What this means is that people who have intel on the duchess and don't necessarily have her best interest at heart could see a great opportunity to spill the beans (and, let's be honest, make a quick buck while they're at it).
"I think Meghan faces a fairly big challenge in terms of family," royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti tells Express. "She's cut off members of her family entirely including her father who she seems to have been very close to growing up and he seems to have supported her and paid for her to be privately educated."
For Sacerdoti, the duchess' lack of a relationship with Thomas Markle could be an issue for her. "Now she doesn't talk to him as far as we're aware, he frequently speaks out about that and he's quite critical of her and Harry's behaviour," the expert explains. "I think that we can expect in the future members of her family to increasingly say things that she doesn't want them to, whether it's her brother or her father."
The expert doesn't think that Thomas and Thomas Jr. will stop at just interviews, either. "I think we can also expect more awkward revelations of Meghan in terms of books written about her," he says. "I think unauthorised biographies will be a counterbalance to the very, very carefully managed PR efforts the couple put out themselves. They need perhaps to think ahead to how they'll react to those sorts of revelations."
There is a lot to know about the duchess—simply because she was out there living before she met her husband. "Meghan is somebody who has had half a life before she became connected to the royal family," Sacerdoti says. "She had a previous marriage, family disputes, a career in acting and modeling. All of which could yield stories that are interesting to tabloids, the public and could be embarrassing for her in the new life she is now living as a duchess."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
