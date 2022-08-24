You Need to See Meghan Markle's New Podcast Portrait, If You Haven't Already

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Meghan Markle has finally released the first episode of her Spotify podcast, Archetypes, and along with it an absolutely breathtaking cover portrait.
There's something really striking about the black and white photo, which isn't just that the Duchess of Sussex looks beautiful, but that she looks so relaxed in a ribbed white tank top—a far cry from the elaborate gowns and fascinators she had to wear during her time as a senior royal.
The portrait is intimate, designed—I presume—to give us a look into who the duchess is at home, with her hair down and a few flyaways lending her that relatability factor.
In the picture, Markle stares directly into the camera, looking serious yet laid-back.
The podcast sees the duchess smash preconceptions that are placed on women in our society, by selecting a label such as "ambitious" (with a negative connotation), "bitch" or "dragon lady" to pick apart in each episode, in an effort to encourage girls and women to challenge those labels and be authentically who they are.
In the first episode, Markle invites her friend Serena Williams to discuss the word "ambition" as it relates to women.
Speaking on the trailer for the long-awaited podcast, the duchess says over an audio montage of things women are often called, "These are words you hear a lot in the media, online, in people's homes. They're thrown around casually."
As the audio gets louder and faster, she declares, "It's time to cut through the noise. We're going to get to the roots of these words, and understand why they persist."
Archetypes is one of several projects in the works for the Sussexes, alongside Prince Harry's upcoming memoir and their Netflix documentary Heart of Invictus, plus a mysterious docuseries.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
The Targaryen Family Tree in 'House of the Dragon,' Explained
Learn how many greats there are between Daenerys and Rhaenyra.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
The Official Guide On How to Shave Your Bikini Line
No more razor bumps or rashes.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Emily Ratajkowski Can Add Professional Hair Cutter to Her Resume
“Is this insane? Am I being crazy?”
By Samantha Holender
-
How This Royal Lived Incognito for 13 Years
This is kinda crazy.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry May Well Come Back to the U.K. "In a New Role" When Charles Is King, His Former Protection Officer Says
Could you see this happening?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Anne Has a Pretty Unusual Food Preference, According to a Former Royal Footman
Some might even call it...bananas.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Queen's Favorite Residence Probably Won't Surprise You
Can you guess which it is?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
One of the Queen's Corgis Used to Bite Staff's Ankles, Former Royal Footman Reveals
Among other canine revelations.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Diana Documentary Makers Defend Their Inclusion of Her 'Panorama' Interview Despite Prince William's Disapproval
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Queen's Granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor Has Been Working at a Garden Center This Summer
I love this life for her??
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Is in Mozambique: What We Know of the Surprise Conservation Trip
He's there as the president of African Parks.
By Iris Goldsztajn