Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries Is Apparently Being Timed With 'The Crown'

In May, it was reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were filming an "at-home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex-style" docuseries for Netflix, and they have indeed been spotted trailed by a camera crew during official events.
Now, sources tell Page Six that Netflix wants to accelerate the release of the series to time it with the new season of The Crown, presumably to get in while the zeitgeist is doing its thing. Season 5 of the hit show will hit our screens November 2022.
"There is a lot to organize and a lot of things at play here. Netflix wants to make sure they get in there and don’t get scooped" by Harry's upcoming memoir, one source said.
The much-anticipated book was supposedly due out this fall, but announcements have been made and it's nowhere to be seen, so it's unclear when we will actually get our hands on it. Still, Netflix isn't taking any chances, apparently.
"[Netflix executives] knew the book was coming out, which is why they wanted the series this year," the source added. "They don’t want to hold off any longer."
While I'm personally super excited for this alleged docuseries, neither Netflix nor the House of Sussex has responded to requests for comment, so it's technically still a rumor that the show is happening at all.
At time of writing, the Sussexes' Archewell website still only lists the Netflix documentary Heart of Invictus, about Harry's Invictus Games initiative, as far as upcoming video projects go.
You may remember that Meghan Markle's animated series for Netflix, titled Pearl, was canceled earlier this year.
