Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's First Netflix Series Has Been Revealed

By Emily Dixon

    Exciting Sussex news alert! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced the first show Archewell Productions will create for Netflix: a docuseries following athletes as they train for the 2022 Invictus Games, the international sporting competition for wounded service members and veterans that Harry launched in 2014. Heart of Invictus will be produced by the Oscar-winning duo of director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara, known for documentaries The White Helmets, Virunga, and Evelyn.

    In a press release, the Invictus Games Foundation said the series "will follow a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe, all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, now set to take place in 2022." Harry will appear on camera in the series, the press release confirmed.

    sydney, australia october 27 prince harry, duke of sussex and meghan, duchess of sussex attend the wheelchair basketball final at the invictus games on october 27, 2018 in sydney, australia the duke and duchess of sussex are on their official 16 day autumn tour visiting cities in australia, fiji, tonga and new zealand photo by samir husseinsamir husseinwireimage
    Samir HusseinGetty Images

    In a statement, the Duke of Sussex said, "Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve. This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year."

    "As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service," Harry continued.

    Invictus Games Foundation chief executive Dominic Reid said Heart of Invictus will shine a "global spotlight" on Invictus athletes "in order to ensure that even more people can be inspired by their determination and fortitude in working towards their recovery." The series will also raise "significant funding" for the charity, Reid added.

    Meghan and Harry announced their multiyear partnership with Netflix last September, revealing plans to produce documentaries and docuseries, scripted shows, feature films, and children's programming for the streaming service. "Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the Sussexes said in a statement. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us." The couple added that Netflix's "unprecedented reach" would enable them to produce "impactful content that unlocks action."

    Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos said of Heart of Invictus, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Archewell Productions team are building an ambitious slate that reflects the values and causes they hold dear. From the moment I met them, it’s been clear that the Invictus Games hold a very special place in their hearts, and I couldn’t be happier that their first series for Netflix will showcase that for the world in a way never seen before."

