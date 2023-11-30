Millie Bobby Brown on Getting Engaged at 19: "It's Like, Why Wait?"

When Millie Bobby Brown got engaged to her partner Jake Bongiovi in April at the age of 19, unsolicited comments poured in from all sides.

The Stranger Things actress knows 19 is young to get engaged, but that doesn't mean she doesn't think it's right for her after over two years with Bongiovi. And if anyone should know what's right for Brown, I'd always place my bets on her rather than on some internet strangers, TBH.

In a new interview with Glamour, the Florence by Mills founder explained that she has a great understanding of her life's timing, when it comes to her relationship AND her professional projects.

"It’s like—I know I should make this movie now. I know I should write this book now. I know I should do this now," Brown said.

"It’s not because I can’t do it in 10 years; of course I can do it in 10 years. But why, when I know that it’s going to work now? Just like Florence will be there in 10 years. You’ll be able to see my movie in 10 years on TV. And I know that Jake and I will be OK."

OK, I'm sorry, I love this so much. Anyway, moving on: Brown went on to explain that her family taught her to seize opportunities as they come. "It’s like, why wait? Let’s go for it," she said.

As for her relationship with Bongiovi (who is 21 and the son of rockstar Jon Bon Jovi), Brown explained that a young engagement made sense for them considering both of their parents married young and are still happily together.

"We were modeled wonderful, loving relationships. So it’s something that we both had that mutual drive for," she said.

"His family were so wonderfully accepting of me and embraced me, and it’s so nice to find a second family in that."

She's right about this: Jon Bon Jovi himself told SiriusXM host Andy Cohen in May, "I don't know if age matters. You know, if you find the right partner and you grow together. I think that would be my advice, really, is growing together is wise. Growing together. I think that all my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like 'em all!"

The rocker also shares children Romeo, Stephanie and Jesse Bongiovi with wife Dorothea Hurley.