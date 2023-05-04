Jon Bon Jovi Doesn't Think Age Is an Obstacle When It Comes to His Son and Millie Bobby Brown's Engagement

You may have heard that Millie Bobby Brown, 19, and her partner of two years, Jake Bongiovi, 20, recently got engaged.

Of course, given their age, people had many opinions to air about whether this was a smart decision for them. Thankfully, though, Bongiovi's dad, rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, is all for it as long as the lovebirds are happy.

Asked on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM radio show whether it bothered him that Bongiovi and Brown got engaged at a younger age than the average person, the rockstar said, "I don't know if age matters. You know, if you find the right partner and you grow together. I think that would be my advice, really, is growing together is wise. Growing together. I think that all my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like 'em all!"

Cohen also compared Bongiovi and Brown's engagement to Bon Jovi's own relationship with his wife Dorothea Hurley, who was his high school sweetheart. As well as Jake, the two share children Stephanie, 29, Jesse, 28, and Romeo, 19. The rockstar explained that three of his four kids are now engaged, and that he and Hurley could not be happier about it.

As for Brown, it sounds like Bon Jovi will be a wonderful father-in-law to her. Cohen asked him if he'd seen Stranger Things, and the singer sounded amused.

"I've seen it, of course," he said. "Millie's wonderful. Her whole family are great. Really. Really great. Jake is very, very happy."

YAY!!!