The '00s were a major moment for modeling: following the heyday of the '90s supermodel, up-and-comers faced new beauty standards, a new digital age (in which some models would garner an enormous following), and a quickly evolving industry. The supermodels that defined the '00s remain some of the most famous faces to ever walk the runway, from Victoria's Secret pros like Gisele Bündchen and Adriana Lima to Joan Smalls and Karlie Kloss.

Ahead, the most iconic supermodels of the '00s.

Daria Werbowy

Daria Werbowy began her modeling career in Canada, ultimately becoming a spokesmodel for Lancôme, doing a campaign with Prada, and appearing on a variety of magazine covers. She returned to modeling in 2023 and also pursued photography in the interim.

Natalia Vodianova

Natalia Vodianova has appeared on the cover of Vogue more than 80 times and was, in her heyday, one of the most highly paid models in the world, including with a longstanding relationship with Guerlain. She was appointed a goodwill ambassador by the United Nations Population Fund in 2021.

Bar Refaeli

Bar Rafaeli landed on the cover of Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition in 2009; she actually started modeling as a child and became one of the most well-known Israeli models with a variety of campaigns and magazine covers. Rafaeli became host of The X Factor Israel in 2014 and co-hosted Eurovision.

Hanne Gaby Odiele

Hanne Gaby Odiele made their runway debut in 2005 and has done a number of high-profile runway shows, ad campaigns, and magazine features (including walking the runway for Michael Kors in 2024). Odiele has been an advocate for other intersex people like them since 2017.

Julia Nobis

Julia Nobis is a late '00s model—she actually only began modeling in 2009 and got her first major exclusive (with Calvin Klein) in 2010. But her career has been long and wide-ranging, including working with Prada, Marc Jacobs, Chanel, Burberry, and Dior. She participated in 2023 fashion weeks.

Angela Lindvall

Angela Lindvall got into modeling as a teen, and (alongside a long career that includes various magazine covers and campaigns, including for Zara), Lindvall has acted: a small role in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and hosting Project Runway All Stars. She continued to work, including on the cover of Icon magazine in 2024.

Gemma Ward

Gemma Ward made her debut at Australian Fashion Week at the tender age of 15. She walked some of Alexander McQueen's most iconic runways and became one of the youngest models on the cover of American Vogue. Ward has acted and her films include The Strangers and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

Natasha Poly

Russian model Natasha Poly began working in her native country at 15 and rose to supermodel-dom in the late '00s on the Alexander Mcqueen, Oscar de la Renta, and Calvin Klein runways and with a variety of campaigns. Poly continued to work, including for Michael Kors and Givenchy during the 2023/2024 season.

Lily Donaldson

Discovered in the early '00s in her native England, Lily Donaldson immediately starting walking the runway for designers like Chanel and Louis Vuitton. But it was 2010 when more people began to know of her—she began walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. She continued to work and attended the Met Gala in 2024.

Carmen Kass

Estonian model Carmen Kass was scouted as a teen and began seeing international success at 18; among others, she's walked for Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci, and Christian Dior (not to mention ad campaigns with Gap and Revlon). Kass continued to work and has also been active in the world of chess.

Lily Cole

"Model of the Year" according to the 2004 British Fashion Awards, Lily Cole has had innumerable high-profile runways and campaigns, including with Longchamp. She's also outspoken about causes she supports, including writing 2020's Who Cares Wins, which became a podcast.

Hilary Rhoda

Probably most well-known for her work with Estée Lauder and covers of Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues, Hilary Rhoda started her professional life with campaigns for Hollister and Abercrombie and then onto Balenciaga and Max Mara, among others. Rhoda continued to work into the 2020s, including for Goop.

Caroline Trentini

A favorite of Marc Jacobs, Caroline Trentini is a Brazilian model who was scouted by the same agent who scouted Gisele Bündchen. She has worked for major brands including Versace, Victoria's Secret, and Vera Wang; she walked for Schiaparelli in June 2024.

Devon Aoki

You may actually be familiar with Devon Aoki's former acting work (including, among others, 2 Fast 2 Furious and Sin City as well as DOA: Dead or Alive. But she also walked runways for Balenciaga and Chanel, did ad campaigns for Tiffany & Co. and Lancome, and appeared on the cover of Vogue Japan in November 2023.

Alek Wek

Alek Wek is a British and South Sudanese model who was scouted in London at age 18. Her work has included some of Alexander McQueen's most impressive shows, and her presence on major runways was groundbreaking. Since 2002, she has been a voice for refugees and South Sudan; she continued to work.

Karen Elson

Karen Elson's career took off when she appeared on the cover of Italian Vogue at 18 years old (1997) and she subsequently walked the runway for greats like Marc Jacobs and Dolce & Gabbana. She continued to model but you may know her musical work with the Citizens Band and elsewhere as a singer.

Liya Kebede

Ethiopian model Liya Kebede has appeared on the cover of Vogue 20 times as well as tons of other magazines; she began her career exclusively with Tom Ford in 2000 and went on to be the face of Estée Lauder. Kebede continued to work and launched her own clothing line in 2007.

Coco Rocha

A so-called "digital model," Coco Rocha married her modeling career—including work with Marc Jacobs and Vogue—to her understanding of technology (including amassing a large social media following). She has privately training up-and-coming models in the industry; in 2018, she founded Coco Rocha Model Camp.

Agyness Deyn

Known as one of the top models from the '00s, Agyness Deyn was prolific as a model (including ads for Chanel and Dior and runways for Burberry and Dolce & Gabbana, among others). She retired in the '10s but has continued to work on occasion; she's also worked as an actor and singer.

Doutzen Kroes

Dutch model Doutzen Kroes began modeling in 2003 and shot to superstardom quickly: she was a Victoria's Secret Angel starting in 2008 and a brand ambassador for L'Oréal Paris starting in 2006. She has acted, including in Wonder Woman, and she's a philanthropist.

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung is as much media personality as model, including as co-host of British show Popworld and a brief run in 2009 with MTV's It's On with Alexa Chung. She has also worked with Stella McCartney, DKNY, and Miu Miu, and (like others on this list) has a large social media presence.

Liu Wen

Sometimes called China's first supermodel, Liu Wen was the first Chinese model to walk the Victoria Secret Fashion Show and the first person of Chinese descent to appear on America Vogue three times. She's also been associated with major brands; she appeared on Bazaar China in June 2024.

Kate Moss

While most people associate Kate Moss for her impressive career in the '90s, she had a bustling career in the following decade (and beyond). Despite some personal controversy, she continued to work with major designers and had vocal, public support from Alexander McQueen—including as a hologram on one of his shows.

Joan Smalls

Puerto Rican model Joan Smalls is a major supermodel; she would have major influence in the 2010s and beyond (including being the first Latinx model to rep Estée Lauder cosmetics), but her career actually started when she was scouted in 2007 and did commercial work, including for Nordstrom. She pivoted to runway work late in the decade.

Heidi Klum

You may be familiar with Heidi Klum's work as a major media personality like Project Runway and America's Got Talent; it's easy to forget that she was the first German Victoria's Secret Angel (an event that she often hosted in the '00s!). She was also on the cover of Sports Illustrated and did other runways and campaigns.

Karolína Kurková

Czech-American Karolína Kurková was a massive Vogue cover star—over 50 covers, including international Vogues—and Victoria's Secret Angel. She was a major supermodel in the '00s (and one of its highest earners). The mom and entrepreneur continued to work.

Miranda Kerr

The Australian Victoria's Secret Angel (and face of their PINK line), Miranda Kerr was also the face of Clinique in the 2000s and did a little acting. She continued to work as a model and brand ambassador, and founded her own line of skincare products, KORA Organics, in 2009.

Alessandra Ambrosio

One of the decade's infamous Brazilian models, Alessandra Ambrosio was a Victoria's Secret Angel (and the first spokesmodel for PINK) in the 2000s. Ambrosio did some acting and work as a media personality, and continued to work with major designers.

Chanel Iman

While she didn't formally become a Victoria's Secret Angel until 2010, Chanel Iman had been working with the brand in the '00s. She'd also landed some magazine covers and worked with big brands. Iman continued to work, including with Sports Illustrated in 2024.

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss didn't become a Victoria's Secret Angel until 2013, technically, but she was discovered in the mid-00s and did work for Teen Vogue and Abercrombie Kids before moving to runway work in the late '00s. Her ongoing work included walking the Schiaparelli runway in 2024.

Adriana Lima

The longest-running Victoria's Secret model, Adriana Lima (who's from Brazil) began working with the brand in 1999. She also scored major work with brands like Guess? and Maybelline and worked for decades. In 2023, she was named a global fan ambassador for the Women's World Cup.

Gisele Bündchen

It would be hard to compete with the success and longevity of Gisele Bündchen's career. One of a few models from Brazil, Bündchen came to define the decade's "look"—she was a Victoria's Secret Angel but she also worked with greats like Alexander McQueen. She returned to modeling in 2022 and even reunited with VS in 2023.